Global Medical Recruitment Market Report 2021- 2029: Increasing Shortage Of The Healthcare Professionals Is Driving The Medical Recruitment Market

Globally, the medical recruitment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. The increasing shortage of the healthcare professionals across the healthcare industry is augmenting the demand for the medical recruitment services. The growing demand for the healthcare services across the globe due to increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases is giving rise to the requirement of the healthcare professionals. To address this challenge, the healthcare organizations are outsourcing their recruitment services to third party recruitment services providers to hire healthcare professionals. These medical recruitment companies offer human resources to the healthcare institutes in exchange of a fee. This allows healthcare institutes to focus on their core business functions. Furthermore, growing healthcare spending along with the rising population-employment ratio is driving the growth of the market.The medical recruitment service is being widely used across several industry vertical including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, nursing/healthcare, paramedical staff, scientific research, medical/clinical research, pharmacies, optometry, regulatory & quality, diagnostics, and animal health. The nursing/healthcare sector led the market landscape with more than 30% share in the revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growing need for the healthcare professionals across the globe is the primary factor driving the adoption of the medical recruitment services across the nursing/healthcare institutes. North America led the medical recruitment market with majority share of over 35% of the revenue in 2020. The growth of the market is driven by the rising shortage of the medical professionals across the region. The increasing collaboration activities between the medical recruitment companies and the education institutes to train and hire human resources are further accelerating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing pharmaceuticals market in the region is driving the growth of the market.The key players in the medical recruitment market are Accountable Healthcare Staffing, AMN Healthcare, Aya Healthcare, CHG Healthcare, CCM Recruitment, CPL Healthcare, EGV Recruiting, Euromotion Medical, IMS Recruitment, Medacs Healthcare, ProClinical Recruitment, Soliant Health and TFS Healthcare.This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2019 to 2029 considering 2020 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. Key questions answered in this report

