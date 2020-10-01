Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market (2020 To 2025) - Emerging Markets Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market by Detector (Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators, Solid-State), Product (Personal Dosimeters, Passive Dosimeters), Safety (Full Body Protection), End User (Hospitals) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is projected to reach USD 1,207 million by 2025 from USD 949 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment, growing number of diagnostic imaging centers, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, and the growing number of people covered by insurance. Gas-Filled Detectors segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Based on the detector type, the medical radiation detection and monitoring market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, solid-state detectors, and scintillators. The gas-filled detectors is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The favorable performance-to-cost ratio of gas-filled detectors coupled with their wide application in the medical imaging field is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment. Personal Dosimeter to register the highest growth in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market during the forecast period. Based on product, the medical radiation detection and monitoring market is segmented into personal dosimeters, area process monitors, environmental radiation monitors, surface contamination monitors, radioactive material monitors, and other medical radiation detection and monitoring products. The personal dosimeter segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market during the forecast period. The growing number of diagnostic and interventional radiological procedures performed are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In this report, the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the growing number of hospitals, rising incidence of cancer, increasing installations of radiological imaging systems, and rising adoption of radiation therapy for the treatment of diseases.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market, by Type and Country (2019)4.3 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Therapy for Diagnosis and Treatment5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Cancer5.2.1.3 Increasing Safety Awareness Among People Working in Radiation-Prone Environments5.2.1.4 Growth in the Number of People Covered by Insurance5.2.1.5 Growing Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers5.2.2 Opportunities5.2.2.1 Emerging Markets5.2.2.2 Increasing Research for Designing Technologically Advanced Products for Medical Radiation Detection5.2.3 Challenges5.2.3.1 Lack of Skilled Radiation Professionals and Qualified Medical Physicists5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Supply Chain Analysis5.5 Ecosystem Analysis of the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market5.5.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market 6 Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Market, by Detector Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Gas-Filled Detectors6.2.1 Geiger-Muller Counters6.2.1.1 Ability to Detect All Types of Medical Radiations to Drive Market Growth6.2.2 Ionization Chambers6.2.2.1 Dosimeters6.2.2.1.1 Dosimeters Accounted for the Largest Share of the Ionization Chambers Market6.2.2.2 Radiation Survey Meters6.2.2.2.1 Ease of Use and Portability are Contributing to the Increased Adoption of Radiation Survey Meters6.2.3 Proportional Counters6.2.3.1 Technological Advancements to Drive Market Growth6.3 Scintillators6.3.1 Inorganic Scintillators6.3.1.1 Inorganic Scintillators Segment to Witness the Highest Growth6.3.2 Organic Scintillators6.3.2.1 Plastic Scintillators are Used for the Detection of Charged Particles, Neutrons, and Gamma Rays6.4 Solid-State Detectors6.4.1 Semiconductor Detectors6.4.1.1 Ionizing Radiation Detectors6.4.1.1.1 Silicon and Germanium are the Common Materials Used in Ionizing Radiation Detectors6.4.1.1.2 Terahertz Radiation Detectors6.4.1.1.2.1 Terahertz Radiations are Less Harmful as Compared to Ionizing Radiations6.4.2 Diamond Detectors6.4.2.1 High Cost of These Detectors is Expected to Hamper Their Adoption 7 Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Market, by Product7.1 Introduction7.2 Personal Dosimeters7.2.1 Passive Dosimeters7.2.1.1 Optically Stimulated Luminescence Dosimeters7.2.1.1.1 High Sensitivity, Precision, and Readout Flexibility are Some of the Key Advantages of OSL Dosimeters7.2.1.2 Thermoluminescent Dosimeters7.2.1.2.1 Thermoluminescent Dosimeters are the Most Widely Used Individual Radiation Monitoring Devices7.2.1.3 Film Badge Dosimeters7.2.1.3.1 Film Badge Dosimeters Do Not Require an External Source of Energy7.2.2 Active Dosimeters7.2.2.1 Self-Reading Pocket Dosimeters7.2.2.1.1 Self-Reading Pocket Dosimeters Provide an Immediate Reading of Radiation Exposure7.2.2.2 Pocket Electroscopes7.2.2.2.1 Low Cost and High Sensitivity are the Key Advantages Associated with Pocket Electroscopes7.3 Area Process Monitors7.3.1 Technological Advancements Will Support Market Growth7.4 Environmental Radiation Monitors7.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Radiation Exposure to Propel Market Growth7.5 Surface Contamination Monitors7.5.1 Development of User-Friendly, Accurate, and Portable Radiation Contamination Monitors to Aid Market Growth7.6 Radioactive Material Monitors7.6.1 Rising Use of Radioisotopes in Nuclear Medicine is Driving the Growth of this Market7.7 Other Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Products 8 Medical Radiation Safety Market, by Product8.1 Introduction8.2 Full-Body Protection Products8.2.1 Aprons8.2.1.1 Demand for Lead Aprons is Growing Due to the Growing Volume of Medical Imaging Procedures Performed8.2.2 Barriers & Shields8.2.2.1 Hospital Budget Constraints to Hamper the Adoption of Barriers and Shields8.3 Face Protection Products8.3.1 Eyewear8.3.1.1 Lead-Free Eyewear Offers Enhanced Comfort8.3.2 Face Masks8.3.2.1 Advanced Face Masks are Lightweight, Comfortable, and Provide Proper Ventilation8.4 Hand Safety Products8.4.1 Gloves8.4.1.1 Lead-Free and Powder-Free Gloves Eliminate the Risk of Allergies and are Environment Friendly8.4.2 Attenuating Sleeves8.4.2.1 Attenuating Sleeves are Made of Lead or Lightweight Materials8.5 Other Medical Radiation Safety Products 9 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Hospitals9.2.1 Radiology9.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Hospitals in Emerging Markets to Support Market Growth9.2.2 Dentistry9.2.2.1 Dentistry Departments of Hospitals are Among the Major End-users of Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Products9.2.3 Emergency Care9.2.3.1 Increased Demand for the Timely Diagnosis of Acute Diseases is Supporting the Growth of this Segment9.2.4 Nuclear Medicine9.2.4.1 Large Number of Nuclear Medicine Procedures Performed is Expected to Propel the Demand for Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Products9.2.5 Radiation Therapy9.2.5.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer to Propel Market Growth9.2.6 Other Hospital Specialties9.3 Non-Hospitals9.3.1 Dental Clinics9.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Dental Systems in Dental Clinics to Support Market Growth9.3.2 Orthopedic Facilities9.3.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Orthopedic Disorders to Drive Market Growth9.3.3 Imaging Centers9.3.3.1 Growing Number of Imaging Centers to Drive the Adoption of Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Products9.3.4 Radiation Therapy & Cancer Centers9.3.4.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Support the Growth of this End-User Segment9.3.5 Other Non-Hospital End-users 10 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.1.1 The US Dominates the North American Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market10.2.2 Canada10.2.2.1 Increasing Number of Radiography Procedures to Support Market Growth in Canada10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Favorable Insurance Policy in the Country to Support Market Growth10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Large Number of CT Procedures Performed in the Country is the Major Factor Driving Market Growth in France10.3.3 UK10.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Diagnostic Imaging Scans to Drive Market Growth10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Increasing Awareness About Radiation Exposure Among Medical Professionals to Support Market Growth10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer Will Support Market Growth10.3.6 Rest of Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.4.1 Japan10.4.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth in Japan10.4.2 China10.4.2.1 Increasing Number of Hospitals - A Major Factor Driving Market Growth in China10.4.3 India10.4.3.1 Growing Number of Cancer Cases to Propel the Adoption of Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Products10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)10.5 Rest of the World (RoW) 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Share Analysis11.3 Competitive Scenario11.3.1 Market Evaluation Framework, January 2017- June 202011.3.2 Product Launches & Approvals11.3.3 Acquisitions11.3.4 Agreements & Collaborations11.3.5 Expansions11.3.6 Other Developments 12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology12.1.1 Vendor Exclusion Criteria12.1.2 Stars12.1.3 Emerging Leaders12.1.4 Pervasive12.1.5 Emerging Companies12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-ups (2019)12.2.1 Progressive Companies12.2.2 Starting Blocks12.2.3 Responsive Companies12.2.4 Dynamic Companies 13 Company Profiles13.1 Fortive Corporation13.2 Mirion Technologies, Inc.13.3 IBA Worldwide13.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.13.5 Sun Nuclear Corporation13.6 Bertin Instruments13.7 Ludlum Measurements, Inc.13.8 Polimaster, Inc.13.9 Radiation Detection Company Inc.13.10 Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.13.11 Arrow-Tech, Inc.13.12 Amray Group13.13 Infab Corporation13.14 PTW Freiburg GmbH13.15 Centronic Ltd.13.16 SE International, Inc.13.17 Atomtex13.18 Nucleonix Systems Pvt. Ltd.13.19 Alpha Spectra, Inc.13.20 LND, Inc.13.21 Bar-Ray13.22 Trivitron Healthcare13.23 Scionix13.24 Radcomm Systems13.25 Micron Semiconductor Ltd. 14 Adjacent Markets 15 Appendix

