Global Medical Imaging Market Report 2021: Clinical Trends, Competition, Policies And Regulations, Events Highlights

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence Powering the Global Medical Imaging Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical imaging and informatics industry semi-annual insights tracker has been introduced to help clients address challenges in a competitive environment.

Covering the diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapies, and imaging informatics segments, the tracker will monitor market factors and significant events and qualitatively assess their industry impact.

The medical imaging and informatics industry is evolving, with vendors launching new products and solutions every other day.

As the reimbursement environment transitions from fee-for-service to value-based payment, vendors' business models and value propositions are changing.

New evidence on the use of specific imaging techniques is influencing changes in the care standard. On a macro level, government policies on reimbursement and regulations tend to impact industry participants' performance if their internal teams delay the strategic actions needed to thrive in this new environment.

Research Highlights

Clinical Trends:

Disruptive trends impacting the current gold standard

Trends indicating the clinical adoption of new solutions/products

Essential announcements from associations, such as the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), European Society of Radiology (ESR), American College of Radiology (ACR), and American College of Cardiology (ACC)

Competition:

New product launches and capabilities

Mergers and acquisitions

United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and Conformite Europeenne (CE) approvals

Prominent FDA and CE recalls/warnings

Policies and Regulations:

Introduction of region-specific regulatory approvals

Reimbursement achievements or setbacks

Event Highlights:

Major events highlights, covering significant themes derived by studying the messaging and communications, product launches, and product promotions at the event

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry Scope of Analysis

Study Indicators - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

Executive Summary - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

Competitive Landscape - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

Long-Term Contracts (Customer Acquisitions) - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

New Launches and Upgrades - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

Mergers and Acquisitions - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

Strategic Partnerships - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

USFDA Approvals (MRI) - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

USFDA Approvals (CT) - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

USFDA Approvals (Ultrasound) - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

USFDA Approvals (Molecular Imaging) - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

USFDA Approvals (Fluoroscopy) - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

USFDA Approvals (X-Ray) - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

USFDA Approvals (Breast Imaging) - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

USFDA Approvals (Therapy) - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

USFDA Approvals (Software) - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

USFDA Recalls (Jan 2020- Mar 2020 ) - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

) - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry USFDA Recalls (Apr 2020- Jun 2020 ) - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

Clinical Trends - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

Policies and Regulations - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

Policies and Regulations (US) - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

Policies and Regulations ( Australia ) - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

) - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry Policies and Regulations ( Europe ) - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

Event Highlights - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

Trending Themes at HIMSS 2020 - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

Vendor Highlights at HIMSS 2020 - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

Vendor Highlights at American College of Cardiology 2020 - Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

Next Steps

