Global Medical Imaging Market Forecast (2020 To 2028) - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

The medical imaging market was valued at US$ 23,901.88 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 33,002.52 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during 2020-2028. Factors such as the increasing demand for early disease diagnosis and widening scope of clinical applications, rapidly growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of associated diseases, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging industry, and increasing investments, funds, and grants by public-private organizations drive the growth of the medical imaging market. However, declining reimbursements hinder the market growth.Medical imaging refers to techniques and processes used to create images of various parts of the human body for diagnosis and treatment purposes within digital health. The term, medical imaging, includes various radiological imaging techniques such as X-ray radiography, fluoroscopy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), medical ultrasonography or ultrasound, endoscopy, elastography, tactile imaging, thermography, medical photography and nuclear medicine functional imaging techniques-e.g. positron emission tomography (PET). Medical imaging is crucial in every medical setting and at all levels of healthcare. The use of medical imaging helps physicians to arrive at more accurate diagnoses and appropriate treatment decisions. Without medical imaging, both diagnosis and treatment in digital health can be very difficult to achieve with any level of accuracy.The global medical imaging market is segmented on the basis of product, and end user. Based on product, the medical imaging market is categorized into CT systems, X-ray systems, PET systems, MRI systems, ultrasound systems, and others. The X-ray segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the medical imaging market has been segmented into hospitals, OP centers, clinicians' offices, and emergency care centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is also estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% in the market during the forecast period. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Medical Imaging Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Global Medical Imaging Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.1 Expert Opinions4.2 Qualitative Information on Retails, HMO, PPO Regarding Medical Imaging4.3 Average Price Per System Brand4.4 Reimbursement Scenario 5. Medical Imaging Market- Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Introduction of Technologically advanced Systems5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Early Diagnosis5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Declining Reimbursements5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Big Data and Analytics5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 3D Capabilities5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Medical Imaging Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Medical Imaging Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Medical Imaging Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Medical Imaging Market Analysis - By Product7.1 Overview7.2 Medical Imaging Market Revenue Share, by Product 2020 and 2028)7.3 CT Systems7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 CT Systems: Medical Imaging Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 X-Ray Systems7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 X-Ray Systems: Medical Imaging Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.5 MRI Systems7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 MRI Systems: Medical Imaging Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.6 PET Systems7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 PET Systems: Medical Imaging Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.7 Ultrasound Systems7.7.1 Overview7.7.2 Ultrasound Systems: Medical Imaging Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.8 Others7.8.1 Overview7.8.2 Others: Medical Imaging Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Medical Imaging Market - By End-User8.1 Overview8.2 Medical Imaging Market, by End-User, 2020 and 2028 (%)8.3 Hospitals8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Hospitals: Medical Imaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.4 OP Centers8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 OP Centers: Medical Imaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.5 Clinician's Office8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Clinician's Office: Medical Imaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.6 Emergency Care Centers8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Emergency Care Centers: Medical Imaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Medical Imaging Market - Geographical Analysis 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Medical Imaging Market10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)11.3 Organic Developments11.3.1 Overview11.4 Inorganic Developments11.4.1 Overview 12. Company Profiles12.1 General Electric Company12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Siemens AG12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 SHIMADZU CORPORATION12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 Hitachi, Ltd.12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 Canon Inc.12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 Hologic, Inc.12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 Carestream Health Inc.12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 ESAOTE SPA12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 Samsung Group12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. Appendix

