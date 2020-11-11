Global Medical Image Management Market Report 2020-2027: Integration Of PACS/VNA With EMR / Penetration Of AI / Adoption Of Hybrid & Cloud-Based Solutions

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Image Management Market by Product {PACS [Departmental (Radiology, Mammography, Cardiology), Enterprise], VNA [(On-premise, Hybrid), [Vendor (PACS, Independent Software, Infrastructure)], AICA, Universal Viewer} and End User - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical image management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $5.76 billion by 2027The medical image management market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027- by product, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.The factors such as growing investments in the medical imaging market, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities, rising geriatric imaging volumes, growing demand for advanced imaging equipment, rapidly growing big data in healthcare, and growing healthcare IT and EHR adoption are majorly driving the growth of the overall medical image management market.Also, integration of PACS/VNA with EMR, untapped emerging markets, penetration of artificial intelligence in medical imaging, rapidly growing field of telehealth, and hybrid-cloud-based solutions represent high-growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the factors such as longer product lifecycle of VNAs and budgetary constraints restrict the growth of this market.Based on product type, Picture Archive Communication System (PACS) is estimated to command the largest share of the overall medical image management market in 2020. However, the vendor neutral archive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its greater security, control over images, and lower latency than cloud storage.Based on end user, the hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall medical image management market in 2020, due to the factors such as increasing hospital expenditures for advanced management products, rising number of emergency admissions, and growing need to improve overall value-based care.An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the medical image management market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global medical image management market in 2020, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific medical image management market are rising investment in the healthcare sector, improving healthcare infrastructure, increased adoption of medical imaging devices, adoption of new technology into the healthcare industry, and developments made for adoption of AI and telehealth services. Key Topics Covered:

1.Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Insights4.1. Introduction4.2. Drivers4.2.1. Growing Investments in the Medical Imaging Market4.2.2. Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities4.2.3. Rising Geriatric Population4.2.4. Growing Demand for Imaging Equipment4.2.5. Rapidly Growing Big Data in Healthcare4.2.6. Growing Healthcare IT and EHR Adoption4.3. Restraints4.3.1. Longer Product Lifecycle of VNAs4.3.2. Budgetary Constraints4.4. Opportunities4.4.1. Integration of PACS/VNA with EMR4.4.2. Untapped Emerging Markets4.4.3. Penetration of AI in Medical Imaging4.4.4. Adoption of Hybrid & Cloud-Based Solutions4.4.5. Rapidly Growing Telehealth Market4.5. Challenges4.5.1. Data Migration4.5.2. Lack of Interoperability4.6. Impact Assessment of Covid-19 5. Medical Image Management Market, by Product5.1. Introduction5.2. Picture Archive Communication System (PACS)5.2.1. PACS Market, by Type5.2.1.1. Departmental PACS5.2.1.1.1. Radiology PACS5.2.1.1.1.1. Traditional Mammography PACS5.2.1.1.1.2. Vendor Neutral Mammography PACS5.2.1.1.1.3. Other Radiology PACS5.2.1.1.2. Cardiology PACS5.2.1.1.3. Other Departmental PACS5.2.1.2. Enterprise PACS5.2.2. PACS Market, by Delivery Model5.2.2.1. On-Premise PACS5.2.2.2. Web/Cloud Based PACS5.3. Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)5.3.1. VNA Market, by Delivery Model5.3.1.1. On-Premise VNA5.3.1.2. Hybrid VNA5.3.1.3. Web/Cloud-Based VNA5.3.2. VNA Market, by Procurement Model5.3.2.1. Enterprise VNA5.3.2.1.1. Multi-Departmental VNA5.3.2.1.2. Multi-Site VNA5.3.2.2. Departmental VNA5.3.3. VNA Market, by Vendor Type5.3.3.1. Independent Software Vendors5.3.3.2. PACS Vendors5.3.3.3. Infrastructure Vendors5.4. Application-Independent Clinical Archives (AICA)5.4.1. AICA Market, by Vendor Type5.4.1.1. VNA Vendors5.4.1.2. Native AICA Vendors5.5. Enterprise Viewer/Universal Viewer 6. Medical Management Market, by End User6.1. Introduction6.2. Hospitals6.3. Diagnostic Imaging Centers6.4. Other End Users 7. Medical Image Management Market, by Geography 8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Introduction8.2. Key Growth Strategies8.3. Competitive Benchmarking8.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking, by Product8.4. Market Share Analysis (2019)8.4.1. Market Share Analysis: Picture Archiving Communication Systems (PACS) Industry8.4.1.1. GE Company8.4.1.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.8.4.1.3. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation8.4.2. Market Share Analysis: Vendor Neutral Archive Industry8.4.2.1. IBM Corporation8.4.2.2. GE Company8.4.2.3. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation 9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Overview, Strategic Developments)9.1. Novarad Corporation9.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.9.3. INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.9.4. Siemens Healthineers AG9.5. Hyland Software, Inc.9.6. Agfa-Gevaert Group9.7. General Electric Company9.8. Mach7 Technologies9.9. BridgeHead Software, Ltd.9.10. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation9.11. IBM Corporation9.12. Sectra AB9.13. Change Healthcare, Inc.

