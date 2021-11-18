Global Medical Grade Tubing Market (2021 To 2030) - Featuring AP Technologies, Asahi Tec And Cook Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Grade Tubing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Medical grade tubing offers a wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical and medical industry. The applications include administration of fluids, transfer of gases, and drug delivery, among others. Owing to the tubes' mechanical, thermal and chemical properties these can be used for a wide range of minimally invasive applications such as catheterization, delivery systems, and drug delivery systems.

The global medical grade tubing market is an emerging market in the medical device ecosystem. The market has witnessed a rise in sales of the products owing to the growing use of medical tubing in catheters and interventional cardiology. Furthermore, the market also offers advanced designs for customized products that would further improve the need of the medical industry. The major factors that have a positive impact on the market's growth include high prevalence and growing incidences of congenital heart defects, rise in cardiac catheterization, and increasingly in interventional cardiology. There are a wide variety of materials associated with medical grade tubing including fluoropolymers, polyolefins, PVC, and silicone among others.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Medical Grade Tubing Market

During COVID-19, the growth of the medical grade tubing market was negatively impacted, especially in 2020. The market has witnessed an increase in the growth of nasogastric tubes, nebulizers, spacer devices, and others. The market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period 2021-2030. The increasing innovations and products designs in the global market and growing use in emerging economies are the factors for the growth of the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the key players operating in the global medical grade tubing market include AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd., A.P. Extrusion Inc., Asahi Tec Corporation, ATAG spa, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Cook Group Incorporated, FBK Medical Tubing, Freudenberg Medical, MDC Industrie MicroLumen Inc., Nordson Corporation, Optinova Group, TE Connectivity, and Trelleborg Group.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Medical Grade Tubing Market Report

What are the key trends that have a strong influence on the global medical grade tubing market? How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the growth of the medical grade tubing market?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the key players to maintain and capture market share?

How does the patent landscape of medical grade tubing look like?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global medical grade tubing market?

Which leading companies are dominating the global medical grade tubing market?

What are the regulations about the global medical grade tubing market? What are the initiatives implemented by different government bodies?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global medical grade tubing market?

How is each segment of the global medical grade tubing market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the expected revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

Which region carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for the medical grade tubing market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Research

3 Research Methodology

4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Medical Grade Tubing Market4.1 Impact on Manufacturing Facilities4.2 Impact on Supply Chain4.3 Impact on Market Size4.3.1 Scenario Comparative Analysis (Pre-COVID, During-COVID, Post-COVID)4.4 Future Outlook and Recommendations

5 Industry Analysis5.1 Technology Landscape5.1.1 Key Trends5.1.1.1 Short-Term Potential5.1.1.2 Mid-Term Potential5.1.1.3 Long-Term Potential5.2 Value Chain Analysis5.3 Regulatory Framework5.3.1 North America5.3.2 Europe5.3.3 Rest-of-the-World5.4 Patent Analysis5.4.1 Patents Filed, by Year5.4.2 Patents Filed, by Country/Cluster5.5 Product Benchmarking Matrix5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.6.3 Threat of Substitutes5.6.4 Threat of New Entrants5.6.5 Intensity of Competition

6 Competitive Landscape6.1 Market Share Analysis6.2 Key Strategies and Developments6.2.1 Funding Activities 6.2.2 M&A Activities6.2.3 Partnerships, Alliances and Business Expansions6.2.4 Regulatory and Legal6.2.5 New Offerings6.3 Business Model Analysis6.4 Key Players - Competitive Benchmarking

7 Global Medical Grade Tubing Market Scenario7.1 Assumptions and Limitations7.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment7.3 Global Medical Grade Tubing Market Size and Forecast7.3.1 Realistic Growth Scenario7.3.2 Pessimistic/Conservative Scenario7.3.3 Optimistic Scenario7.4 Market Dynamics7.4.1 Impact Analysis7.4.2 Market Growth Promoting Factors7.4.3 Market Growth Restraining Factors7.4.4 Market Growth Opportunities

8 Global Medical Grade Tubing Market (by Material), 2018-20308.1 Opportunity Assessment8.2 Growth Share Matrix8.3 Fluoropolymers8.3.1 Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP)8.3.2 Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF)8.3.3 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)8.3.4 Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)8.3.5 Other Fluoropolymers8.4 Polyolefins8.4.1 Polypropylene (PP)8.4.2 Polyethylene (PE)8.4.2.1 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)8.4.2.2 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)8.4.2.3 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)8.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)8.6 Silicone8.7 Thermoplastic Elastomers8.7.1 Polyether block amide (PEBAX)8.7.2 Other TPEs8.8 Other Materials (Polyamide (PA), Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyester, etc.)

9 Global Medical Grade Tubing Market (by Product), 2018-20309.1 Opportunity Assessment9.2 Growth Share Matrix9.3 Single Lumen Tubing9.4 Multi-Lumen Tubing9.5 Heat Shrink Tubing9.6 Coextruded Tubing9.7 Flexible (TPE) and Rigid Tubing9.8 Class VI Tubing9.9 Multi-Layer9.10 Para-Tubing9.11 Multi-Bore Tubing

10 Global Medical Grade Tubing Market (by Application), 2018-203010.1 Opportunity Assessment10.2 Growth Share Matrix10.3 Abrasion Protection10.4 Drug Delivery10.5 Bulk Disposable Tubing10.5.1 IV Tubing10.5.2 Dialysis Tubing10.6 Catheters10.7 Special Applications10.7.1 Peristaltic Pump Tubing10.7.2 Gas Supply Tubing10.7.3 Smoke Evacuation Tubing10.7.4 Feeding Tubes10.8 Other Applications (Arthroscopy, Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, etc.)

11 Global Medical Grade Tubing Market (by End Market), 2018-203011.1 Opportunity Assessment11.2 Growth Share Matrix11.3 Medical11.4 Bio-Pharmaceutical11.5 Life Science11.6 Clinical Testing

12 Global Medical Grade Tubing Market (by Region), 2018-2030

13 Company Profiles13.1 Overview13.2 AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd.13.2.1 Company Overview13.2.2 Role of AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd. in the Market13.2.3 Key Financials13.2.4 R&D Insights13.2.5 Recent Developments13.2.6 SWOT Analysis13.3 A.P. Extrusion Inc.13.4 Asahi Tec Corporation13.5 ATAG spa 13.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG13.7 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.13.8 Cook Group Incorporated13.9 FBK Medical Tubing13.10 Freudenberg Medical13.11 MDC Industries13.12 MicroLumen Inc.13.13 Nordson Corporation13.14 Optinova Group13.15 TE Connectivity13.16 Trelleborg Group

