Global Medical Foods Markets, 2021-2029: Rise In Aging Population, Shifting Trend Towards Enteral Nutrition, And Increasing Demand For Personalized Medicine

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Foods Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market size and forecast for these regional and country level markets are presented in this study for the period 2019-2029. Market growth rates for the forecast period 2021-2029 are also included in this report, considering 2020 as the base year.

Medical foods are specialized formulations intended as dietary supplement for specific diseases with unique nutritional needs, which cannot be met with the usual dietary pattern. Medical foods are custom made and are administered enterally. The key market drivers assisting in the growth of global medical food industry comprises rise in aging population, shifting trend towards enteral nutrition, and increasing demand for personalized medicine.In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading players in global medical foods market, attractive investment proposition and market positioning of key manufacturers sections.

Along with quantitative information, qualitative information sets and assessment tools are provided in this study for better analysis of the overall market scenario and future prospects. Information such as market inclination insights and drivers, challenges and opportunities assists the readers for understanding the ongoing trends in the global medical foods market. Tools such as market positioning of key players and attractive investment proposition provide the readers with insights on the competitive scenario of the global medical foods market.

This report concludes with company profiles section that highlights major information about the key players engaged in global medical foods market. In-depth competitive environment analysis and historical years (2015) market size data are also provided in the report.

Medical foods is a unique category of FDA regulated product that meets the nutritional requirements or metabolic deficiencies of particular disease condition. Medical foods are intend to affect the structure or function of the body and thus US FDA regulated medical foods as drug. Medical food has a wide range of applicability in treatment of different disease conditions.

However, for the purpose of the study medical foods are segmented on the basis of therapeutic area such as pain management, sleep management, obesity and hypertension, cognitive disorders, viral infections, neuro degenerative disorders and inborn errors of metabolism. It is observed that, in the base year 2020, medical foods for inborn errors of metabolism held the largest market share because medical food is the only recognized therapy for many inborn errors of metabolism identified on newborn screening.

It is observed that more than 3000 children born per year require the use of medical foods in the U.S. It is estimated that, due to the rising number of target population and increasing demand for alternate therapies medical foods for neuro-degenerative disorders will show fastest market growth during forecast period.

Medical foods are defined under the Orphan Drug Act as "a food which is formulated to be consumed or administered under the supervision of a physician, and which is intended for the specific dietary management of a disease or condition for which distinctive nutritional requirements, based on recognized scientific principles, are established by medical evaluation." It mainly caters to managing nutritional needs that are associated with specific diseases or disorders. The applications mentioned in the study include diabetic neuropathy, ADHD, depression, Alzheimer's disease, nutritional deficiency and others. .

Diabetes Neuropathy occupies the major share of the global medical food market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, prevalence of diabetes in the U.S. is approaching 10% and is rising by 5% rising by each year.

It is predicted that the number of people with diabetes worldwide will double between 2000 and 2030, almost reaching a pandemic level of 366 million people. The fastest growing segment is Alzheimer's disease in the global medical foods market for the forecast period 2021-2029, due rising incidence of Alzheimer's disease. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Preface Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Global Medical Foods Market Analysis3.1 Global Medical Foods Market Overview3.2 Market Dynamics3.2.1 Market Drivers3.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine3.2.1.2 Significant Growth in Geriatric Population3.2.1.3 Growing Preference to Enteral Nutrition3.2.2 Challenges3.2.3 Opportunities3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition3.4 Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Foods Market, 2020 (Value %) Chapter 4 Global Medical Foods Market Analysis, By Therapeutic Type4.1 Overview4.2 Pain Management4.3 Sleep Management4.4 Obesity and Hypertension4.5 Cognitive Disorders4.6 Viral Infections4.7 Neuro-Degenerative Disorders4.8 Inborn Errors of Metabolism Chapter 5 Global Medical Foods Market Analysis, By Application Type5.1 Overview5.2 Diabetic Neuropathy5.3 ADHD5.4 Depression5.5 Alzheimer's Disease5.6 Nutritional Deficiency Chapter 6 Global Medical Foods Market, By Geography Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Nestle S.A.

Danone S.A

Primus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Metagenics Inc.

Mead Johnson & Company LLC

MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC

Proliant Health and Biologicals (a division of Proliant Inc.)

Entera Health Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Vaya Pharma Inc. USA

Upsher-Smith Laboratories LLC

Physician Therapeutics LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4ka8h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-foods-markets-2021-2029-rise-in-aging-population-shifting-trend-towards-enteral-nutrition-and-increasing-demand-for-personalized-medicine-301316512.html

SOURCE Research and Markets