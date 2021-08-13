Global Medical Feed Additives Market Report 2021 Featuring Zoetis, Cargill, CHS, Purina Animal Nutrition And ADM Co - Long-term Forecast To 2025 & 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical feed additives market is expected to grow from $11.2 billion in 2020 to $13.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. The market is expected to reach $16.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%.Major players in the medical feed additives market are Zoetis Inc., Cargill, CHS Inc., Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O' Lakes) and Archer Daniels Midland Company.The medical feed additives market consists of sales of medical feed additives and related services in order to prepare complete food for animals. Medical feed additives help improve the nutritional content and quality of feed, results in better productivity, and prevents animals from diseases. Medical feed additives industry includes companies that produce animal feed additives such as vitamins and probiotic, preservatives, antioxidants, digestibility enhancers, gut flora stabilizers and others.The overuse and inappropriate use of antibiotics in medical feed additives impacts the health of individuals consuming the animal meat or other related products. Moreover, the health of the animal consuming the feed may also be adversely affected by the antibiotics added to the feed as the excess additive reduces the natural immunity of the animal and increases susceptibility of the livestock to infections.

For instance, on July 1 2020, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in China, under Announcement No. 194 banned the production of commercial feed with medicated feed additives (excluding traditional Chinese medicine) for growth promoting purposes The negative effects of additives on human health caused due to overuse of feed additives in animals will restrain the growth of the market.Increase in prevalence of diseases among animals is driving the growth of the medicated feed additives market According to the estimates from report by Animal and Plant Health Agency, a total of 3289 number of new TB herd incidents were detected in England. A new herd incident is a case of bovine TB that occurs as a result of a herd or individual animal test performed in an officially TB-free (OTF) herd during the study period.

Bovine tuberculosis is a chronic disease which usually affects animals such as cattle, but it can affect all mammals causing illness, coughing and eventual death. Moreover, according to the reports the herd incidence rate in England for the 12 months to end September 2020 was 9.4.The additives help prevent animals from diseases alongside increasing the nutrition level of the feed thereby increasing demand for feed additives. In February 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), an American global food processing and commodities trading company acquired Neovia for $1.74 billion (€1.544 billion). This acquisition helps ADM to become a global leader in animal nutrition products and services with Neovia adding a wide range of products to the former company's portfolio including pet care, additives, aquaculture, and livestock feed which would in turn boost the growth of the company. Neovia is headquartered in France was established in 1954 and manufactures and distributes various biologically degradable disinfectants along with feed additives for plants and animals. Companies in the medical feed additives market are introducing new feed medicated additives formed as a result of combination of two or more medicated feed additives. More than 70% of manufacturers are now using more than one feed additive in animal feed to increase the efficiency of the product.

For instance, Zoetis, a global health company got the approval for its Cyden and Lincomix combination feed additive from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and is proposed to be used as medicated feed additive for poultry. Also, FDA approved combination of Zoetis' feed additives ACTOGAIN 45 (ractopamine hydrochloride) and ENGAIN (ractopamine hydrochloride) that makes more lean muscle and less fat while optimizing feed efficiency.The medical feed additives market is regulated by government agencies which lay down regulations to be followed by all the manufacturers of veterinary medicines. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Medical Feed Additives Market Characteristics 3. Medical Feed Additives Market Trends And Strategies 4. Impact Of COVID-19 on Medical Feed Additives 5. Medical Feed Additives Market Size And Growth5.1. Global Medical Feed Additives Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on The Market 5.2. Global Medical Feed Additives Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Medical Feed Additives Market Segmentation6.1. Global Medical Feed Additives Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Antioxidants

Antibiotics

Probiotics & prebiotics

Enzymes

Amino acids

6.2. Global Medical Feed Additives Market, Segmentation By Livestock, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

6.3. Global Medical Feed Additives Market, Segmentation By Mixture Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Supplements

Concentrates

Premix Feeds

Base Mixes

6.4. Global Medical Feed Additives Market, Segmentation By Class type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Type A

Type B

Type C

7. Medical Feed Additives Market Regional And Country Analysis7.1. Global Medical Feed Additives Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Medical Feed Additives Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Companies Mentioned

Zoetis Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

CHS Inc.

Purina Animal Nutrition

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Adisseo France Sas

Alltech Inc.

Hipro Animal Nutrition

BASF SE

Biostadt India Limited

Zagro

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Novozymes A/S

Nutreco N.V.

Phibro

Evonik Industries AG

Diamond V

Neovia

Delacon

Abaxis

Wen's Food Group

Muyuan Foodstuff

BRF

Tyson Foods

ForFarmers N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjzpnq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-feed-additives-market-report-2021-featuring-zoetis-cargill-chs-purina-animal-nutrition-and-adm-co---long-term-forecast-to-2025--2030-301355059.html

SOURCE Research and Markets