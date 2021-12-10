Global Medical Face Mask Market (2021 To 2026) - Featuring Moldex-Metric, BYD Auto And Honeywell Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The "Medical Face Mask Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical face mask market is expected to reach USD 5,730.55 million, with a growth rate of 5.73% by 2026.

Market Overview

Medical face masks are primarily used among healthcare professionals. The spread of the COVID-19 worldwide is driving the demand for medical face masks. The surgical face masks, which are disposable principally, are used in the healthcare sector. Increasing patient treatments and surgeries across the globe are driving the demand for medical face masks within the healthcare sector.

The supply chain of the medical face market includes the international network of manufacturers, distributors, and shippers. The medical face masks industry is largely impacted by economic cycles and customer demands. These play a significant role when companies prepare their strategy and develop their plans in the market. China and the US are the largest manufacturers of medical-grade face masks globally. During the pandemic, large face mask production was in the APAC region, especially in China.The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the medical face mask market during the forecast period:

The inception of 3-d printed medical face masks

The trend of double masking

Introduction of hybrid multiply face mask

Increase in the number of surgeries across the globe

Introduction of innovative face masks

Countries made mandate usage of face masks compulsory

Key Highlights

An increasing number of COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 diagnostics are major reasons for the sudden increase in the global medical mask market demand.

North America dominates the global medical face masks market in revenue, followed by Europe , APAC, Latin America , and Middle East & Africa .

dominates the global medical face masks market in revenue, followed by , APAC, , and & . In terms of unit shipments, Europe leads the global face masks industry. Countries such as Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the UK accounted for the largest share in the European medical face mask market in 2020.

Vendor Analysis

The key players in the global medical face mask industry are Moldex-Metric, BYD Auto, Prestige Ameritech, Kimberly-Clark, Honeywell, 3M , and Owens & Minor.

, and Owens & Minor. In the future, new product launches, capacity expansion, collaborations will be crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth in the coming years. For instance, in 2020, Honeywell has added a medical face mask production operation at its Phoenix Engines campus in Arizona to fight against the global novel coronavirus pandemic.

Key Vendors

Moldex-Metric

BYD Auto Co.

Prestige Ameritech

Kimberly-Clark

Honeywell

3M

Owens & Minor

Other Prominent Vendors

Adventa Health

Aero Pro

Azkenta International

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell

ASID BONZ

B.Braun Melsungen

Berner International

Besco Medical

Biotron Medical Innovatec

Body Products

BlazingStar

BSN medical

Cartel Healthcare

Ceabis

ClearMask

COMED

Crosstex International

DACH Schutzbekleidung

Demophorius Healthcare

Dynarex

Franz Mensch

Fujian Jusun Group

Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies

GreenLine

Gerson

Hardshell

Hongkong Medi Co.

Ho Cheng Safety Enterprise

Hubei YJT Technology

HygiaHealth

Intco Medical

IREMA

Kowa Company

Keystone

Leaflife Technology

Leboo Healthcare Products

Louis M. Gerson

Makrite

Med-Con

Medibase

Medicom

Medi Dent Disposable International

Medline Industries

Mexpo International

Moldex

Molnlycke

Narang Medical

Neomedic

Ocean Footprint

Pidegree Industrial

PopOn Masks

PRIMED Medical

RAYS

Safe'N'Clear

Rizhao Sanqi Medical & Health Products

SAS Safety

Salus Products

Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing

Shanghai Lanhine Industrial Development

Sterimed

Thea-Tex

TROGE MEDICAL

Trimpeks

VENUS Safety & Health

Vogt Medical

Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM

Yeakn Protecting Products

Z Plus Disposable

Key Questions Answered:1. How big is the medical face mask market?2. What is the medical face mask market growth?3. Which segment accounts for the largest medical face mask market share?4. Who are the key players in the medical face mask industry?5. What is the COVID-19 impact on the medical face mask Industry? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.1.1 Inclusions4.1.2 Exclusions4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Product4.3.2 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel4.3.3 Market Segmentation By End-User4.3.4 Market Segmentation By Geography 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market At A Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.1.1 Supply Chain Impact On Medical Face Masks7.1.2 Price Impact On Medical Grade Face Masks7.1.3 Covid-19 Vaccination Driving Medical Face Mask Usage7.1.4 Impact Of Covid-19 On Medical Diagnostics 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 3d Printing Of Medical Face Masks8.2 Trend Of Double Masking8.3 Introduction Of Hybrid Multi-Ply Face Masks 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Increased Number Of Surgeries Globally9.2 Introduction Of Innovative Face Masks9.3 Countries Mandate Compulsory Face Mask Usage 10 Market Restraints10.1 Threat From Counterfeit Medical Face Masks10.2 Complications Associated With Medical Face Masks10.3 High Cost & Supply Shortage Of Raw Materials 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.2.1 Market By Product11.2.2 Market By Distribution Channel11.2.3 Market By End-User11.2.4 Market By Geography11.3 Five Forces Analysis11.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants11.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers11.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers11.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry 12 Product12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)12.3 Market Overview12.4 Surgical12.5 2-PLY12.6 3-PLY12.7 Others12.8 Respirator12.9 N-Series12.10 R-Series12.11 P-Series12.12 Other Respirator Masks 13 Distribution Channel13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)13.3 Market Overview13.4 B2B/ Institutional13.5 Retail13.6 Online 14 End-User14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)14.3 Market Overview14.4 Hospitals14.5 Clinics14.6 Diagnostic Labs14.7 Ambulatory Surgical Centers14.8 Individuals14.9 OTHERS 15 Geography15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)15.3 Geographic Overview

16 North America

17 Europe

18 APAC

19 Latin America

20 Middle East & Africa

21 Competitive Landscape21.1 Competition Overview21.2 Market Share Analysis21.2.1 Moldex-Metric21.2.2 BYD Company21.2.3 3M21.2.4 Honeywell21.2.5 Kimberly-Clark21.2.6 Prestige Ameritech21.2.7 Owens & Minor 22 Key Company Profiles 23 Other Prominent Vendors 24 Report Summary 25 Quantitative Summary 26 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amlbxf

