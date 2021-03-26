Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2020-2030: Opportunities In New Services Offered By Players & Implementation Of Internet Of Things (IoT)

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Research Report: By Equipment Type, Service Type, Service Provider, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical equipment maintenance market is projected to reach $45.1 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2020-2030).

The growing public awareness about preventive equipment maintenance, the existence of strict regulations in several countries, and rapid advancements and innovations in the medical devices industry are the key factors fueling the expansion of the market.In recent years, there have been many developments and advancements in diagnostic equipment and medical devices across the globe and this trend is likely to continue in the coming years. Moreover, with the growing prevalence of various chronic diseases, the market players are rapidly manufacturing a diverse range of devices for diagnosing and treating patients. Many medical devices can be used in more than one healthcare application. For example, surgical scalpels are used in multiple surgeries.Besides the aforementioned factors, the existence of strict regulatory framework regarding the maintenance of medical equipment in several countries is also driving the progress of the medical equipment maintenance market. For example, in the U.S., the presence of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) policies and other guidelines and mandates including accreditation requirements such as healthcare facilities accreditation program [HFAP], det norske veritas [DNV], and joint commission [TJC] is fueling the advancement of the market.This is mainly because of the soaring utilization of imaging equipment, on account of the increasing incidence of various diseases such as cancer across the world. When service type is taken into consideration, the market is categorized into corrective, operational, and preventive and predictive services. Out of these, the preventive and predictive maintenance category will dominate the market in the future, as per the estimates of the report. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Equipment Type4.1.1.1 Imaging4.1.1.1.1 Advanced imaging modalities4.1.1.1.1.1 CT4.1.1.1.1.2 MRI4.1.1.1.1.3 Others4.1.1.1.2 Primary imaging modalities4.1.1.1.2.1 Digital X-ray4.1.1.1.2.2 Ultrasound4.1.1.1.2.3 Endoscope4.1.1.1.2.4 Others4.1.1.2 Electromedical4.1.1.3 Life support4.1.1.4 Surgical4.1.1.5 Dental4.1.2 By Service Type4.1.2.1 Preventive and predictive4.1.2.2 Corrective4.1.2.3 Operational4.1.3 By Service Provider4.1.3.1 OEMs4.1.3.1.1 Multi-vendor OEMs4.1.3.1.2 Single-vendor OEMs4.1.3.2 ISOs4.1.3.3 In-house4.1.4 By End User4.1.4.1 Public-sector organizations4.1.4.2 Private-sector organizations4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Trends4.2.1.1 Increasing number of multi-vendor contracts4.2.1.2 Rising adoption of equipment insurance4.2.2 Drivers4.2.2.1 Advancements in medical device industry4.2.2.2 Rising awareness about preventive medical equipment maintenance4.2.2.3 Presence of stringent regulatory environment4.2.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.2.3 Restraints4.2.3.1 High maintenance costs4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.2.4 Opportunities4.2.4.1 New services offered by players in medical equipment maintenance market4.2.4.2 Implementation of internet of things (IoT) in medical equipment maintenance4.3 Impact of COVID-194.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.5 Maintenance Cost Associated with Diagnostic Imaging Systems4.5.1 Cost-to-Service Ratio4.5.2 Maintenance Cost Analysis of X-Ray Systems4.5.3 Maintenance Cost Analysis of MRI Systems4.5.4 Maintenance Cost Analysis of CT Scanners4.5.5 Maintenance of Ultrasound Systems Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Equipment Type5.1.1 Imaging Equipment Maintenance Market, by Type5.1.1.1 Imaging equipment maintenance market for advanced modalities, by type5.1.1.2 Imaging equipment maintenance market for primary modalities, by type5.2 By Service Type5.3 By Service Provider5.3.1 Medical Equipment Maintenance Market for OEMs, by Type5.4 By End User5.5 By Region Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape11.1 Strategic Developments of Key Players11.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions11.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements11.1.3 Other Developments11.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players11.2.1 Competitive Analysis of Key OEM Players11.2.2 Competitive Analysis of Key ISO Players Chapter 12. Company Profiles

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Agiliti Inc.

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Sodexo SA

Crothall Healthcare

TRIMEDX Holdings LLC

Signature Medical Services Inc.

NovaMed Corporation

Diagnostic Equipment Service Corporation (DESCO)

