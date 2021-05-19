Global Medical Enzyme Technology Market (2021 To 2028) - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Enzyme Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Enzyme Type; Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical enzyme technology market is expected to reach US$ 6,700.00 million by 2028 from US$ 4,012.57 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2028.Enzymes play a crucial role in the metabolic activities of all organisms. They have an extensive range of applications in microbial biotechnology and diagnosis processes. Abnormalities in enzyme metabolism system leads to many metabolic diseases. Many enzymes are being widely used in the clinical examination as a specific disease marker. Further, medicinal enzymes can be used as medicines to treat a range of diseases. They are characterized by remarkable curative effect and insignificant side effects. For example, trypsin can be used to accelerate wound healing, dissolve blood clots, remove necrotic tissue, and inhibit contaminant growth (in cell cultures). L-asparaginase can be used to treat cancer by depriving nutrients needed for the growth of cancer cells. Protease (provide in the form of multi-enzyme tablets) can be used to treat dyspepsia; many proteases have anti-inflammatory properties.

Moreover, lipase, superoxide dismutase, nattokinase, soybean meal plasmin, and thrombin, among others, can be used to treat various diseases. Enzymes are the preferred markers in various disease states such as myocardial infarction, jaundice, pancreatitis, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders. They assist in diagnosis, prognosis, and assessment of response therapy. Furthermore, many enzymes are used as diagnostic reagents. Due to the unique enzyme characteristics of specificity, high-catalytic efficiency, and mild action conditions, the enzymatic diagnosis has become a reliable, simple, and rapid method. The medical enzyme technology market, by enzyme type, is segmented into digestive enzymes, thrombolytic enzymes, hydrolases, and endonucleases. The hydrolases segment held the largest share of the market in 2020; however, the thrombolytic enzymes segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.In terms of technique, the medical enzyme technology market is segmented into hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion. The hypothermic machine perfusion segment held a larger market share in 2019. However, the market for normothermic machine perfusion is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.The medical enzyme technology market, by application, is segmented into disease treatment, diagnostic tools, biomedical research, and others. The disease treatment segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% in the market during the forecast period.The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, Commission for Protection against Health Risks, Contract Research Organizations, and Drug Safety and Effectiveness Network are among the major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the medical enzyme technology market. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Global Medical Enzyme Technology Market - By Enzyme Type1.3.2 Global Medical Enzyme Technology Market - By Application1.3.3 Global Medical Enzyme Technology Market - By Geography 2. Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America- PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East & Africa4.2.5 South & Central America4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Applications of Enzymes in Diagnosis and Disease Treatment5.1.2 Significant Increase in Research and Development Activities5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Handling and Safety Issues Related to Enzymes5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Rising Production of Biopharmaceutical Products5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Advancements in Enzyme Engineering5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Medical Enzyme Technology Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Medical Enzyme Technology Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Medical Enzyme Technology Market Analysis - By Enzyme Type7.1 Overview7.2 Medical Enzyme Technology Market Revenue Share, by Enzyme Type (2020-2028)7.3 Digestive Enzymes7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Digestive Enzymes: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.3.3 L-asparaginase Market7.3.3.1 Overview7.3.3.2 L-asparaginase: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.3.4 Lactase Market7.3.4.1 Overview7.3.4.2 Lactase: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.3.5 Others Market7.3.5.1 Overview7.3.5.2 Others: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 Thrombolytic Enzymes7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Thrombolytic Enzymes: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4.3 Streptokinase Market7.4.3.1 Overview7.4.3.2 Streptokinase: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4.4 Urokinase Market7.4.4.1 Overview7.4.4.2 Urokinase: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4.5 Others Market7.4.5.1 Overview7.4.5.2 Others: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.5 Hydrolases Enzymes7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Hydrolases: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.5.3 Hyaluronidase Market7.5.3.1 Overview7.5.3.2 Hyaluronidase: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.5.4 Lysozymes Market7.5.4.1 Overview7.5.4.2 Lysozymes: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.5.5 Others Market7.5.5.1 Overview7.5.5.2 Others: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.6 Endonucleases7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Endonucleases: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.6.3 Benzonase7.6.3.1 Overview7.6.3.2 Benzonase: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.6.4 Others7.6.4.1 Overview7.6.4.2 Others: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Medical Enzyme Technology Market Analysis - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Medical Enzyme Technology Market Revenue Share, by Application (2020-2028)8.3 Disease Treatment8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Disease Treatment: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.4 Diagnostic Tools8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Diagnostic Tools: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.5 Biomedical Research8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Biomedical Research: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.6 Others8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Others: Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Geographical Analysis9.1 North America9.2 Europe: Medical Enzyme Technology Market9.3 Asia Pacific9.4 South and Central America: Medical Enzyme Technology Market9.5 Middle East and Africa: Medical Enzyme Technology Market 10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Medical Enzyme Technology Market10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.5 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Medical Enzyme Technology Market-Industry Landscape11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)11.3 Organic Developments11.3.1 Overview11.3.2 Organic Developments Done by Companies11.4 Inorganic Developments11.4.1 Overview11.4.2 Inorganic Developments Done by Companies 12. Company Profiles12.1 MERCK KGaA12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 Novozymes12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc.12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 Genzyme Corporation12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 Asahi Kasei Corporation12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 Promega Corporation12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 Cytiva12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 Amano Enzyme Inc.12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. Appendix13.1 About the Publisher13.2 Glossary of TermsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kit5y3

