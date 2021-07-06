Global Medical Disposables Market Report 2021-2027: Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables Register Burgeoning Growth

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Disposables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Disposables Market to Reach US$533.8 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Disposables estimated at US$294.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$533.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Surgical Instruments & Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$57.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bandages & Wound Dressings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.5% share of the global Medical Disposables market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 24.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Medical Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 24.67% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$79.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$79.9 Billion by the year 2027.

Infusion & Hypodermic Devices Segment Corners a 9.6% Share in 2020

In the global Infusion & Hypodermic Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$30 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$58.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact of COVID-19 on Select Segments

Surgical Instruments & Supplies

Respiratory Disposable Devices

Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables

Disposable Face Masks

Medical Disposables: A Prelude

Global Medical Disposables to Grow at a Rapid Rate over the Coming Years

US Dominates the Medical Disposables Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

to Witness Fastest Growth Competition

Mobilization Efforts by Private Tech Companies to Combat Medical Supplies Shortage during COVID-19

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 87 Featured)

Steris

Sterling Medical Products

Surgirnedcorp

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

TekMed Pty., Ltd.

Teleflex, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Tiger Surgical Disposable Pvt., Ltd.

Tissuemed Ltd.

Tranquility Products

Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

365 Healthcare

4L Health Co., Ltd.

Acelity LP, Inc.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Alpha Healthcare and Equiment

AMMEX Corp.

Ansell Ltd.

Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Beldico Belgium & International Export

Biovotec AS

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Changzhou Hekang Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

ConvaTec, Inc.

Cypress Medical Products LLC

Daio Paper Corporation

Dispotech Srl

Drylock Technologies NV

DSG International Ltd.

Dukal Corporation

Dynarex Corporation

Finesse Medical Ltd.

Galaxy Medical Products, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Hangzhou Jinlin Medical Appliances Co., Ltd.

Hartmann USA , Inc.

, Inc. Hygeia Medical Supplies and Services, Inc.

Kao Corporation

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

MED-CON Inc.

MedGyn Products, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Mellon Medical B.V.

Molnlycke Health Care

Narang Medical Ltd.

Ningbo Greetmed Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

Nu-Life Medical & Surgical Supplies Inc.

Ontex Group NV

Principle Business Enterprises, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Company, The

QuickMobile, Inc.

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd.

Rocamed SAM ( Monaco )

) Shanghai Neo-Medical Co., Ltd.

Smith & Nephew PLC

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Rise in Surgical Procedures Fuels Market Growth

Growing Threat of Hospital-Acquired Infections Spurs Demand for Medical Disposables

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

Bandages & Wound Dressings Market to Exhibit Significant Growth

Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations

Smart Bandages Gain Interest

Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables Register Burgeoning Growth

Emergence of PCR as a Preferred COVID-19 Detection Method

Nonwoven Medical Disposables

Rise in Air Pollution Levels Trigger the Demand for Face Masks

Designers Revamp Face Masks into a Fashion Accessory

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 87

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1fzk2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-disposables-market-report-2021-2027-diagnostic--laboratory-disposables-register-burgeoning-growth-301326021.html

SOURCE Research and Markets