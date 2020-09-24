Global Medical Device Partnering Terms And Agreements 2014-2020: Access Deal Headline Value, Upfront Payments, Milestone Payments And Royalties

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Device Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Device Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Medical Device partnering deals.This report provides details of the latest Medical Device agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Medical Device deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Medical Device partnering deals.The report presents financial deal term values for Medical Device deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.One of the key highlights of the report is that over 2,500 online deal records of actual Medical Device deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Medical Device partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Medical Device partnering and dealmaking since 2014. Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 - Trends in Medical Device dealmaking2.1. Introduction2.2. Medical Device partnering over the years2.3. Most active Medical Device dealmakers2.4. Medical Device partnering by deal type2.5. Medical Device partnering by therapy area2.6. Medical Device partnering by technology type2.7. Deal terms for Medical Device partnering2.7.1 Medical Device partnering headline values2.7.2 Medical Device deal upfront payments2.7.3 Medical Device deal milestone payments2.7.4 Medical Device royalty rates Chapter 3 - Leading Medical Device deals3.1. Introduction3.2. Top Medical Device deals by value Chapter 4 - Most active Medical Device dealmakers4.1. Introduction4.2. Most active Medical Device dealmakers4.3. Most active Medical Device partnering company profiles Chapter 5 - Medical Device contracts dealmaking directory5.1. Introduction5.2. Medical Device contracts dealmaking directory Chapter 6 - Medical Device dealmaking by technology type Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center7.1. Online partnering7.2. Partnering events7.3. Further reading on dealmaking AppendicesAppendix 1 - Medical Device deals by company A-ZAppendix 2 - Medical Device deals by stage of developmentAppendix 3 - Medical Device deals by deal typeAppendix 4 - Medical Device deals by therapy areaAppendix 5 - Deal type definitionsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3pdgsn

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-device-partnering-terms-and-agreements-2014-2020-access-deal-headline-value-upfront-payments-milestone-payments-and-royalties-301137366.html

SOURCE Research and Markets