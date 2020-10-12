Global Medical Device Market 2020-2025 By Type, Function, Durability, Therapeutics, Risks, Manufacture Method, Delivery/Acquisition, Operational Support Model, Connectivity

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Market by Device Type, Function, Durability, Therapeutic Segment, Risk Classification, Manufacture Method, Delivery/Acquisition, Operational Support Model, Connectivity and Region 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the global leading medical device market suppliers and service providers. The report also assesses medical device market drivers, challenges, and the impact of technology convergence. The report also evaluates the issues specific to connected devices such as security and privacy. The report has been recently updated to reflect the new normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as remote medical maintenance is in high demand as a large number of patients require monitoring and diagnostics that does not require a hospital or clinic visit.This medical device market report evaluates the market for both traditional and connected healthcare devices. The analysis includes medical device market sizing with a wide variety of segmentation including medical device type, solution, location/usage area, medical device function, medical device durability, medical device usage by therapeutic segment, medical device risk classification, manufacture method (traditional or 3D printed), method of medical device delivery or acquisition, medical device operational support model, and medical device connectivity method.

Select Report Findings:

Driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, the fastest-growing category is remote monitoring and diagnostics medical devices

One of the emerging areas is wearable medical devices that monitor temperature and other vitals as a means of predicting potential infection

The combination of DIY medical device procurement and telemedicine is an important category for suppliers as users seek greater autonomy and lower prices

The market is witnessing an evolution as a new category of multifunctional and multipurpose medical devices is emerging that incorporate fitness and healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary 2.0 Medical Device Market2.1 Medical Device Types2.1.1 Stationary Medical Devices2.1.2 Portable Medical Devices2.1.3 Wearable Medical Devices2.1.4 Implantable Medical Devices2.2 Medical Device Functions2.3 Medical Device Durability2.4 Medical Device Support of Therapeutic Regimens2.5 Medical Device Classification by Risk Level2.6 Medical Device Manufacturing Alternatives2.7 Medical Device Delivery and Acquisition Alternatives2.8 Medical Device Support Alternatives 3.0 Medical Device Market Dynamics3.1 Medical Device Market Overview3.2 Medical Device Market Constraints3.2.1 Challenges of a Fast-moving Industry3.2.2 Medical Device Regulation3.3 Medical Device Market Drivers3.4 Medical Device Technology Convergence3.4.1 Connected Health Technologies3.4.2 AI, IoT, and Data Analytics 4.0 Connected Medical Devices4.1 Connected vs. Non-connected Medical Devices4.2 Connected Medical Device Challenges4.3 Connected Medical Device Opportunities4.4 Connected Medical Device Enablers4.5 Connected Health = Sports, Wellness, and Medical Devices 5.0 Leading Medical Device Companies5.1 Abbott Laboratories5.2 Abiomed Inc.5.3 Accuray Inc.5.4 Affectiva5.5 Angiodynamics Inc.5.6 Atricure Inc.5.7 Axogen Inc.5.8 Basehealth5.9 Baxter International Inc.5.10 Becton Dickinson5.11 Biodirection5.12 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.5.13 Biotelemetry Inc.5.14 Boston Scientific Corp.5.15 Bruker Corp5.16 Cantel Medical Corp.5.17 Cardiac Insight5.18 Cardiovascular Systems Inc.5.19 Clinipace5.20 Conmed Corp.5.21 Cryolife Inc.5.22 Danaher Corp5.23 Dexcom Inc.5.24 Edwards Lifesciences Corp5.25 Evena Medical5.26 Fitbit5.27 Glaukos Corp.5.28 Globus Medical Inc Class A5.29 Heska Corp.5.30 Hill Rom Holdings Inc.5.31 Hologic Inc.5.32 Idexx Laboratories Inc5.33 Inogen Inc.5.34 Insulet Corp5.35 Integer Holdings Corp.5.36 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp5.37 Intuitive Surgical Inc.5.38 Irhythm Technologies Inc.5.39 Lemaitre Vascular Inc.5.40 Livanova Plc5.41 Livongo5.42 Masimo Corp.5.43 Medtronic Plc5.44 Memed5.45 Natus Medical Inc.5.46 Nevro Corp5.47 Nuvasive Inc.5.48 Orthofix Medical Inc.5.49 Penumbra Inc.5.50 Pocared Diagnostics5.51 Qualcomm Life5.52 Resmed Inc.5.53 Staar Surgical5.54 Steris5.55 Stryker Corp5.56 Surmodics Inc.5.57 Tactile Systems Technology Inc5.58 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.5.59 Teleflex Inc.5.60 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.5.61 Transenterix Inc.5.62 Varex Imaging Corp.5.63 Varian Medical Systems Inc.5.64 Verb Surgical5.65 Viewray Inc.5.66 Water Corp.5.67 Wright Medical Group Nv5.68 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 6.0 Medical Device Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 20256.1 Global Medical Device Market Outlook6.2 Medical Device Market by Manufacturing Method 2020 - 20256.3 Medical Device Market by Solution 2020 - 20256.4 Medical Device Market by Location/ Usage 2020 - 20256.5 Medical Device Market by Delivery/Acquisition 2020 - 20256.6 Medical Device Market by Risk Classification 2020 - 20256.7 Medical Device Market by Key Therapeutic Segment 2020 - 20256.8 Medical Device Market by Device Type 2020 - 20256.9 Medical Device Market by Revenue Model 2020 - 20256.10 Medical Device Market by Support Model 2020 - 20256.11 Medical Device Market by Specific Device Function 2020 - 20256.12 Medical Device Markets by Durability Type 2020 - 20256.13 Non-Durable Medical Device Market by Segment 2020 - 20256.14 Medical Device Market by Region 2020 - 20256.14.1 North America Medical Device Market 2020 - 20256.14.2 South America Medical Device Market 2020 - 20256.14.3 Europe Medical Device Market 2020 - 20256.14.4 Asia Pacific Medical Device Market 2020 - 20256.14.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Market 2020 - 2025 7.0 Connected Medical Device Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 20257.1 Connected Medical Device Market Drivers7.1.1 Connected Health and Telemedicine7.1.1 Wearable Healthcare Devices7.1.1 Specialized Healthcare Devices7.2 Global Connected Medical Device Market Outlook7.3 Connected Medical Device Market by Manufacturing Method 2020 - 20257.4 Connected Medical Device Market by Location/ Usage 2020 - 20257.5 Connected Medical Device Market by Delivery/Acquisition 2020 - 20257.6 Connected Medical Device Market by Risk Classification 2020 - 20257.7 Connected Medical Device Market by Industry Sub-sector 2020 - 20257.8 Connected Medical Device Market by Key Therapeutic Segments 2020 - 20257.9 Connected Medical Device Market by Connectivity Method7.10 Connected Medical Device Markets by Region 2020 - 2025

