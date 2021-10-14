Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By Services, Class Of Device, Device Type And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Research Report by Services, Class of Device, Device Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Research Report by Services, Class of Device, Device Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 52.14 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 58.74 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.98% reaching USD 108.49 billion by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, including Benchmark Electronics Inc., Celestica International LP., Consort Medical PLC, Flex, Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Integer Holdings Corporation, Jabil Inc., Nemera Development S.A., Nipro Corporation, Nortech Systems, Inc., Plexus Corp., Sanmina Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Tessy Plastics Corp, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Growth in the medical devices segment5.2.2. Technology advances in the medical devices5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Consolidation in the medical devices5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Potential in developing countries across APAC and Latin America5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Equilibrium between technology capabilities with respect to cost

6. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by Services6.1. Introduction6.2. Device Development and Manufacturing Services6.2.1. Device Engineering Services6.2.2. Device Manufacturing Services6.2.3. Process Development Services6.3. Final Goods Assembly Services6.4. Quality Management Services6.4.1. Inspection & Testing Services6.4.2. Packaging Validation Services

7. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by Class of Device7.1. Introduction7.2. Class I Medical Devices7.3. Class II Medical Devices7.4. Class III Medical Devices

8. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by Device Type8.1. Introduction8.2. Cardiovascular Devices8.3. Dental Devices8.4. Diabetes Care Devices8.5. Diagnostic Imaging Devices8.6. Drug Delivery Devices8.6.1. Autoinjectors & Pen Injectors8.6.2. Infusion Devices and Administration Sets8.6.3. Inhalers8.6.4. Syringes8.7. Endoscopy Devices8.8. IVD Devices8.8.1. IVD Consumables8.8.2. IVD Equipment8.9. Ophthalmology Devices8.10. Orthopedic Devices

9. Americas Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Taiwan10.12. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. Benchmark Electronics Inc.13.2. Celestica International LP.13.3. Consort Medical PLC13.4. Flex, Ltd.13.5. Gerresheimer AG13.6. Integer Holdings Corporation13.7. Jabil Inc.13.8. Nemera Development S.A.13.9. Nipro Corporation13.10. Nortech Systems, Inc.13.11. Plexus Corp.13.12. Sanmina Corporation13.13. TE Connectivity Ltd.13.14. Tessy Plastics Corp13.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

14. Appendix

