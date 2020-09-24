Global Medical Coatings Markets Report 2020: Covid-19 Increased Demand And Growth Between 2019-2020 - Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Coatings Market by Coating Type (Active, Passive), Material Type (Polymers, Metals), Application (Medical Devices, Medical Implants, Medical Equipment & Tools, Protective Clothing) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 6 billion in 2020 to USD 15.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Medical coatings are high-end coatings applied to various medical devices, medical implants, medical equipment & tools, protective clothing, and drug delivery systems to protect them from bacterial infections and to conduct minimally invasive surgical procedures. These coatings also help in increasing lubricity and easily inserting non-biological devices in biological openings.Medical coatings are active and passive in nature. Medical devices are made of various materials, such as stainless steel, aluminum, or ceramics (bioglass or alumina). Not all these materials are compatible with tissues and body fluids and can cause infections and blood clots. Medical coatings help in making devices biocompatible or preventing microbial infections. APAC to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.APAC is projected to lead the medical coatings market during the forecast period. The growing population, rising percentage of the geriatric population, increasing healthcare investments, and rising income levels in the region are the major drivers for the medical coatings market in the region. The healthcare industry in APAC has been experiencing positive transformations in the healthcare system in terms of healthcare infrastructure and public-private partnerships. These factors are also responsible for the highest CAGR of the market in the region.Between 2019 and 2020, the medical coatings market has observed a high growth rate due to COVID-19 and the increased demand across the world. The demand for medical devices and supplies, such as ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE), respirators, and protective clothing, is on the rise to combat COVID-19. This is propelling the demand for antimicrobial, anti-fog, hydrophilic, and hydrophobic coatings. However, the demand for medical coatings used on implants is expected to grow with CAGR less than that of medical devices. As an overall result of the impact on demand for different applications, the medical coatings market is expected to witness a positive impact in 2020.Key players in this market are DSM ( Netherlands), Hydromer (US), Surmodics (US), Biocoat (US), AST Products (US), Covalon Technologies ( Canada), Harland Medical Systems (US), Applied Medical Coatings (US), Freudenberg (US), and Merit Medical OEM (US).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction/Market Dynamics5.1.1 Drivers5.1.2 Restraints5.1.3 Opportunities5.1.4 Challenges5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4 Average Selling Price Trend5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Ecosystem/Market Cap5.7 Technology Analysis5.8 Patent Analysis5.9 Case Study Analysis5.8 COVID-19 Impact on Medical Coatings Market 6 Medical Coatings Market, by Coating Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Active Coatings6.2.1 Antimicrobial Coatings6.2.2 Others6.2.2.1 Antithrombogenic Coatings6.2.2.3 Anti-Fog Coatings6.3 Passive Coatings6.3.1 Hydrophillic Coatings6.3.2 Hydrophobic Coatings 7 Medical Coatings Market, by Material Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Polymers7.2.1 Fluoropolymers7.2.2 Polyurethanes7.2.3 Silicone7.2.4 Parylene7.2.5 Others7.3 Metals7.3.1 Silver7.3.3 Others 8 Medical Coatings Market, by Substrate Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Polymeric8.3 Ceramic8.4 Metallic8.5 Others8.5.1 Composites8.5.2 Glass 9 Medical Coatings Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Medical Devices9.3 Medical Equipment & Tools9.3.1 Surgical Tools9.3.2 Medical Equipment9.4 Implants9.4.1 Orthopedic Implants9.4.2 Cardiovascular Implants9.4.3 Dental Tools9.5 Protective Clothing9.6 Others 10 Medical Coatings Market, by Region 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.2.1 Visionary Leaders11.2.2 Innovators11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators11.2.4 Emerging Players11.2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio11.2.6 Business Strategy Excellence11.3 Market Share/Ranking11.3.1 DSM Biomedical11.3.2 Surmodics11.3.3 Hydromer11.3.4 Biocoat11.3.5 AST Products11.4 Key Market Developments11.4.1 New Product Launch11.4.2 Investment & Expansion11.4.3 Partnership 12 Company Profiles12.1 DSM12.2 Surmodics, Inc.12.3 Hydromer, Inc12.4 Biocoat Inc,12.5 Specialty Coating Systems Inc.12.6 AST Products Inc.12.7 Medicoat AG12.8 MCTEC12.9 Sono-Tek Corp.12.10 Precision Coating Co. Inc.12.11 Others12.11.1 Applied Medical Coatings12.11.2 Freudenberg Medical12.11.3 Harland Medical Systems12.11.4 Hangzhou Kangsheng12.11.5 Materion12.11.6 PPG Industries Inc.12.11.7 Wright Coating Technologies12.11.8 Miller Stephenson12.11.9 Sanford Process 12.11.10 Advanced Plating Technologies 12.11.11 HTI 12.11.12 Whitford 12.11.13 Endura Coatings 12.11.14 Plastic Coatings 12.11.15 Wallwork Heat Transfer Technologies

