Global Medical Cartridges Market Research Report (2021 To 2030) - By Material Type, Size And End-user

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Cartridges Market Research Report: By Material Type (Glass, Plastic), Size (Less than 3 ml, 3 ml to 5 ml, 6 ml to 10 ml, More than 10 ml), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Biomedical Research Organizations) - Global Industry Revenue Estimation to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases of all types, be it infection, autoimmune, metabolic, systemic, or cancer, the pharmaceutical industry is booming. As a result, the global medical cartridges market will grow from $920.8 million in 2020 to $1,691.1 million by 2030, at a 6.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. A lot of the drugs are given via the parenteral route, which is why the demand for cartridges, syringes, and vials is increasing.Around 16 billion injections are given every year for contraceptive, blood transfusion, immunization, and curative purposes, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In this regard, the rising demand for prefilled syringes is driving the medical cartridges market, as the drug inside such devices is essentially contained in a cartridge. Prefilled syringes help prevent needlestick injuries and minimize the wastage of drugs.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical cartridges market is witnessing slow growth, as the lockdowns implemented around the world led to the shutdown of cartridge-manufacturing plants. Additionally, social distancing measures and movement restrictions meant that pharmaceutical representatives could not conduct face-to-face interactions with healthcare workers. Moreover, regulatory authorities have, for the moment, stopped approving pharmaceutical products, while many clinical trials have also been halted.The glass bifurcation is expected to witness the faster growth in the medical cartridges market in the coming years, based on material type. Being inert, glass prevents reactions between the cartridge surface and the drug within. Additionally, glass stops volatile substances from penetrating the surface and mixing with the drug.In the past, the end user segment of the medical cartridges market was dominated by pharmaceutical and biotech companies. With the growth of the pharma sector, drug, pen injector, and on-body injector manufacturers are increasingly using cartridges. In this regard, the rising adoption of pen injectors, especially by diabetics, is propelling the advance of this category, as are the technological advancements in drug delivery devices.Presently, Europe generates the highest revenue in the medical cartridges market due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, itself, in part, owing to the rise in the number of obese people. In the near future, the demand for cartridges will likely surge the most rapidly in Asia-Pacific (APAC). The region is witnessing a boom in its geriatric population, number of people suffering from diabetes, and healthcare expenditure.The most-significant players in the global medical cartridges market are Stevanato Group, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, Nipro Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Baxter International Inc., Merck KGaA, Pierrel S.p.A., Transcoject GmbH, Novocol Pharma, and AptarGroup Inc. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Material Type4.1.1.1 Glass4.1.1.2 Plastic4.1.2 By End user4.1.2.1 Pharmaceutical and biotech companies4.1.2.2 Biomedical research organizations4.1.2.3 Others4.1.3 By Size4.1.3.1 Less than 3 ml4.1.3.2 3 ml to 5 ml4.1.3.3 6 ml to 10 ml4.1.3.4 More than 10 ml4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Trends4.2.1.1 Increasing use of cartridges in diagnostic applications4.2.1.2 Rising production capacity of manufacturers4.2.2 Drivers4.2.2.1 Increasing demand for injectable pharmaceutical products4.2.2.2 Growing pharmaceutical industry4.2.2.3 Increasing aging population4.2.2.4 Growing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.2.3 Restraints4.2.3.1 Adoption of alternative drug delivery methods4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.2.4 Opportunities4.2.4.1 Increasing awareness about diabetes care4.3 Impact of COVID-194.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.3 Intensity of Rivalry4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.4.5 Threat of Substitutes Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Material Type5.2 By End User5.3 By Size5.4 By Region Chapter 6. Europe Market Size and Forecast6.1 By Material Type6.2 By End User6.3 By Size6.4 By Country6.4.1 Germany Market Size and Forecast6.4.1.1 By material type6.4.1.2 By end user6.4.1.3 By size6.4.2 France Market Size and Forecast6.4.2.1 By material type6.4.2.2 By end user6.4.2.3 By size6.4.3 U.K. Market Size and Forecast6.4.3.1 By material type6.4.3.2 By end user6.4.3.3 By size6.4.4 Italy Market Size and Forecast6.4.4.1 By material type6.4.4.2 By end user6.4.4.3 By size6.4.5 Spain Market Size and Forecast6.4.5.1 By material type6.4.5.2 By end user6.4.5.3 By size6.4.6 Netherlands Market Size and Forecast6.4.6.1 By material type6.4.6.2 By end user6.4.6.3 By size Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast7.1 By Material Type7.2 By End User7.3 By Size7.4 By Country7.4.1 U.S. Market Size and Forecast7.4.1.1 By material type7.4.1.2 By end user7.4.1.3 By size7.4.2 Canada Market Size and Forecast7.4.2.1 By material type7.4.2.2 By end user7.4.2.3 By size Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast8.1 By Material Type8.2 By End User8.3 By Size8.4 By Country8.4.1 Japan Market Size and Forecast8.4.1.1 By material type8.4.1.2 By end user8.4.1.3 By size8.4.2 China Market Size and Forecast8.4.2.1 By material type8.4.2.2 By end user8.4.2.3 By size8.4.3 India Market Size and Forecast8.4.3.1 By material type8.4.3.2 By end user8.4.3.3 By size8.4.4 Australia Market Size and Forecast8.4.4.1 By material type8.4.4.2 By end user8.4.4.3 By size Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast9.1 By Material Type9.2 By End User9.3 By Size9.4 By Country9.4.1 Brazil Market Size and Forecast9.4.1.1 By material type9.4.1.2 By end user9.4.1.3 By size9.4.2 Mexico Market Size and Forecast9.4.2.1 By material type9.4.2.2 By end user9.4.2.3 By size9.4.3 Argentina Market Size and Forecast9.4.3.1 By material type9.4.3.2 By end user9.4.3.3 By size Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast10.1 By Material Type10.2 By End User10.3 By Size10.4 By Country10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast10.4.1.1 By material type10.4.1.2 By end user10.4.1.3 By size10.4.2 U.A.E. Market Size and Forecast10.4.2.1 By material type10.4.2.2 By end user10.4.2.3 By size10.4.3 South Africa Market Size and Forecast10.4.3.1 By material type10.4.3.2 By end user10.4.3.3 By size Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape11.1 Recent Strategic Developments of Players11.1.1 Expansions11.1.2 Partnerships and Collaborations11.1.3 Other Developments11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players Chapter 12. Company Profiles12.1 Stevanato Group12.1.1 Business Overview12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings12.2 SCHOTT AG12.2.1 Business Overview12.2.2 Product and Service Offerings12.2.3 Key Financial Summary12.3 Gerresheimer AG12.3.1 Business Overview12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings12.3.3 Key Financial Summary12.4 Nipro Corporation12.4.1 Business Overview12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings12.4.3 Key Financial Summary12.5 Baxter International Inc.12.5.1 Business Overview12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings12.5.3 Key Financial Summary12.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.12.6.1 Business Overview12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings12.6.3 Key Financial Summary12.7 Merck KGaA12.7.1 Business Overview12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings12.7.3 Key Financial Summary12.8 Transcoject GmbH12.8.1 Business Overview12.8.2 Product and Service Offerings12.9 Pierrel S.p.A12.9.1 Business Overview12.9.2 Product and Service Offerings12.9.3 Key Financial Summary12.10 AptarGroup Inc.12.10.1 Business Overview12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings12.10.3 Key Financial Summary12.11 Novocol Pharma12.11.1 Business Overview12.11.2 Product and Service Offerings Chapter 13. Appendix

