Global Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market Outlook 2020-2027: Lack Of Proper Reimbursement Policies For Medical Services Are Projected To Hamper Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Adhesives and Sealants - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants market accounted for $9,867.90 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $20,545.14 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling market growth include an increasing number of surgical procedures in developed and developing economies, increasing aging population across the globe, increasing number of medical implantation/transplantation procedures being carried out, and rising adoption of minimal invasive procedures. However, stringent regulations associated with medical grade products coupled with lack of proper reimbursement policies for medical services are projected to hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Medical adhesives and sealants are chemical formulations that are safe for use in bonding applications during medical procedures. The use of adhesives and sealants in medical applications is relatively new except in joint implants and dentures.

By product, synthetic segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to the nature of healthcare needs, aging population, awareness and demand for advanced treatments and procedures. The use of these products is majorly dependent on the development of the overall healthcare market. Synthetic adhesives and sealants segment has undergone phenomenal development with respect to versatility, adhesive strength, life, biocompatibility, etc.

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is ranked as the significant growing regional market during the forecast period, due to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure, offshoring of auxiliary businesses by international players, and increased scale of medical tourism in the region. In addition, an increase in the number of surgical procedures being performed also has led to the growth in demand for medical adhesives and sealants in the region.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.5 Research Sources 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis3.7 Technology Analysis3.8 Application Analysis3.9 End User Analysis3.10 Emerging Markets3.11 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Product5.1 Introduction5.2 Natural5.2.1 Fibrin5.2.2 Collagen5.2.3 Albumin5.2.4 Other Naturals5.2.4.1 Cellulose5.2.4.2 Lysine5.2.4.3 Amino Acid Derivatives5.3 Synthetic5.3.1 Rubber5.3.2 Silicone5.3.3 Cyanoacrylate5.3.4 Polyethylene glycol (PEG)5.3.5 Acrylic5.3.6 Other Synthetics5.3.6.1 Polyurethane5.3.6.2 Epoxy5.3.6.3 Polyisobutylene 6 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Technology6.1 Introduction6.2 Solvent-borne6.3 Waterbourne6.4 Solids & Hot Melt-based 7 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Dental7.2.1 Tray Adhesives7.2.2 Dental Surgical Tissue Bonding7.2.3 Luting Cements7.2.4 Orthodontic Bonding7.2.5 Denture Bonding7.2.6 Pit and Fissure Sealants7.2.7 Restorative Adhesives7.3 Medical Adhesives & Sealants7.3.1 Surgical/Internal7.3.1.1 Pulmonary7.3.1.2 Abdominal7.3.1.3 Bone7.3.1.4 Cranial7.3.1.5 Cardiovascular7.3.2 External7.3.2.1 Prosthesis Bonding Agents7.3.2.2 Tissue Bonding Agents7.3.2.3 Wound Dressing7.3.2.4 Skin Tissue Adhesives 8 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Sales Channel8.1 Introduction8.2 Aftermarket8.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider 9 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By End User9.1 Introduction9.2 Dental Care9.3 Clinics9.4 Hospitals9.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers 10 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.2 UK10.3.3 Italy10.3.4 France10.3.5 Spain10.3.6 Rest of Europe10.4 Asia Pacific10.4.1 Japan10.4.2 China10.4.3 India10.4.4 Australia10.4.5 New Zealand10.4.6 South Korea10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific10.5 South America10.5.1 Argentina10.5.2 Brazil10.5.3 Chile10.5.4 Rest of South America10.6 Middle East & Africa10.6.1 Saudi Arabia10.6.2 UAE10.6.3 Qatar10.6.4 South Africa10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Developments11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers11.3 New Product Launch11.4 Expansions11.5 Other Key Strategies 12 Company Profiling

