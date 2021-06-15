Global Media Intelligence And PR Software Markets 2021-2025: Preference For Integrated Platforms, Rapidly Changing Digital Media Landscape, Earned Media Management, M&A, AI With PR Software

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global media intelligence and PR software market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2021-2025). The market is supported by growth driver such as boost in advertising expenditure, surging reliance of PR professionals on social media and increasing emphasis of organizations on information disclosure and transparency.

The market also faces some challenges such as regulatory risks, vulnerability to technological failure and cutthroat competition. The exact impact of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak on this industry would only be known with passage of time.

The global media intelligence and PR software market is segmented on the basis of type of solution and application. On the basis of type of solution, the market can be further bifurcated into media monitoring, media analysis, press release distribution and influencer analysis. On the basis of type of application, the market is divided into BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government and private sector, telecom, IT, healthcare, media and entertainment.Preference for integrated platforms over point solutions, rapidly changing digital media landscape, rising importance of earned media management, mergers and acquisitions and use of artificial intelligence with PR software are some of the latest trends existing in the market.Under competitive players, different players in the global media intelligence and PR software market have compared on the basis of share. Also, various products offered by different media intelligence companies have been compared on the basis of capacity.Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall media intelligence and PR software market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.Cision Ltd., Isentia Group Ltd., Meltwater and WPP Plc (Kantar Media) are some of the key players operating in the global media intelligence and PR software market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 Media Intelligence: An Overview2.2 Media Intelligence and PR Software: An Overview 2.3 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market Segments: An Overview 3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: An Analysis 3.1.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Value 3.1.2 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Region 4. Regional Analysis4.1 The US Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: An Analysis4.1.1 The US Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Value 4.2 EMEA Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: An Analysis4.2.1 EMEA Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Value 4.3 Asia Pacific Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: An Analysis4.3.1 Asia Pacific Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Value 5.Impact of COVID-195.1 Impact on Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market5.1.1 Impact on Players 6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Growth in Advertising Expenditure6.1.2 Surging Reliance of PR Professionals on Social Media 6.1.3 Increasing Emphasis on Transparency and Information Disclosure 6.2 Challenges 6.2.1 Vulnerability to Technological Failure6.2.2 Regulatory Risks6.2.3 Cutthroat Competition6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Preference for Integrated Platforms Over Point Solutions6.3.2 Rapidly Changing Digital Media Landscape6.3.3 Rising Importance of Earned Media Management 6.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions6.3.5 Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Public Relation Software 7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software: Players Comparison 7.1.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Products Comparison7.1.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market Players Share Analysis 8. Company Profiles8.1 Cision Ltd.8.1.1 Business Overview8.1.2 Financial Overview8.1.3 Business Strategy8.2 Meltwater8.3 Isentia Group Ltd.8.4 WPP Plc (Kantar Media)

