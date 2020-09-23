Global Mechanical And Electromechanical Locks Market 2020-2025: Co-Working Spaces, Hospitality & Smart Homes Driving Market Demand

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mechanical and electromechanical locks market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025.The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 has greatly affected the global construction, manufacturing, and industrial outlook. The momentum for new orders and the expansion of industrial capabilities have reduced across the world both in terms of production. Stringent lockdowns from local and national governments have restricted supply, production, and logistics activities of finished goods.The global mechanical and electromechanical locks market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. The market for new locks and digital access control systems is mainly driven by the demand for new access points, door installations, as well as renovation activities to increase the security of homes and commercial premises, including retail, hospitality, recreational facilities. Most commercial spaces are implementing latest infrastructure and technology to improve aesthetics, while ensuring maximum security and convenience, which is boosting the demand for electromechanical and networked locking systems. The demand for new safety system is driven by the installation of new fire-rated and energy efficient doors in developed countries, which boost the demand for mechanical and electromechanical locks. Fire rated as well as thermally efficient doors can prove highly beneficial for industrial spaces and investments in production sites are expected to contribute in the growth of the electronic locks market globally. Key Questions Answered1. What is the mechanical and electromechanical locks market size and growth rate during the forecast period?2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the mechanical and electromechanical locks market shares?3. Which lock type/ end-user type/region is generating the largest revenue in the Europe region?4. Who are the leading vendors in the mechanical and electromechanical locks market, and what are the Assa Abloy's market shares?5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mechanical and electromechanical locks market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.1.1 Inclusions4.1.2 Exclusion4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study4.4 Market Segments 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.1.1 Key Highlights for Global Residential Construction Sector7.2 COVID-19 Impact 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Wireless Access Control And Locking8.2 High Potential In Emerging Markets 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Growing Construction In The Commercial Sector9.2 Coworking Spaces Driving Demand For Digital Locks9.3 Demand For Electronic Access Control From The Hospitality Sector9.4 Emergence Of Smart Homes Driving The Adoption Of Smart Locks 10 Market Restraints10.1 Skepticism On Cybersecurity Hinders Electronic & Smart Locks10.2 Restraints Related To The Construction Industry10.2.1 Interrupted Global Building Construction Industry10.2.2 Non-profitable Cost Trade-off10.2.3 Volatility in Raw Materials10.3 TURBULENT GLOBAL POLITICAL AND TRADE RELATIONS 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Five Forces Analysis 12 Type12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Mechanical Locks12.4 Electromechanical Locks 13 End-User13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Hospitality13.4 Corporate13.5 Retail13.6 Residential13.7 Healthcare13.8 Education13.9 Other End-User 14 Installation14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Replacement14.4 New Construction 15 Geography15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Geographic Overview Competitive Landscape Prominent Vendors

ASSA ABLOY

Dormakaba

Allegion

Other Prominent Vendors

GEZE

WSI Industries Inc.

Gretsch-Unitas (G-U)

Hager Group

DOM Security

ISEO

Lawrence Hardware

Dynasty Hardware

Hampton Products International

Tell Manufacturing

Cal-Royal

Godrej Group

Oubao

ABUS

Guangdong Archie Hardware

Deltana Enterprises

Kason Hardware

Rejuvenation

PRIME-LINE Products

Brisant-Secure

Southco

SAFETRON

PERCo

KEYU Intelligence Co (HUNE)

KIWI

Alban Giamoco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95t162

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mechanical-and-electromechanical-locks-market-2020-2025-co-working-spaces-hospitality--smart-homes-driving-market-demand-301136538.html

SOURCE Research and Markets