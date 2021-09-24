Global Meat Substitutes Market (2021 To 2027) - Increasing Government Initiatives Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Meat Substitutes Market by Source (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, and Other Sources), Product (Tofu, Tempeh, Seitan, Quorn, and Other Products), Type (Textured, Concentrates, and Isolates),...

The "Global Meat Substitutes Market by Source (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, and Other Sources), Product (Tofu, Tempeh, Seitan, Quorn, and Other Products), Type (Textured, Concentrates, and Isolates), Form, Category, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the meat substitutes market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 13.5%, in terms of value.

The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing health-consciousness among consumers and a rise in consumption of plant-based foods.

North America region accounted for the market share in the meat substitutes market owing to the rising investments and consumers' demand for vegan products in the region. However, one of the restraining factors in the growth of meat substitutes market is the high production cost of meat substitute products.

By product, the tempeh segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period

Based on product, the tempeh segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share in the market during the forecast period. Tempeh is an excellent substitute for ground beef. There are numerous health benefits offered by tempeh.

For example, it helps in increasing the antibodies and decreasing the sugar levels, which reduces the risk of diabetes. It also helps in lowering cholesterol levels, which helps in reducing the risk of heart diseases.

By source, the soy segment is estimated to account for the largest share

The soy segment of the meat substitutes is dominating the market. Soy protein has been one of the most preferred ingredients for imparting the meat texture in the final product. Soy is majorly used as a textured protein in the market, rather than being used as an isolate or concentrate. Also, it is the cheapest plant-based source available in the global market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study. The key factors driving growth in the Asia Pacific region include health benefits, animal welfare, environment safety, cost affordability, and the growing variety of plant-based meat products.Heightened awareness through global animal welfare organizations, such as People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals (PETA), has led to people considering a meat-free diet.The meat substitutes market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW ( Middle East and Africa).

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities In the Meat Substitutes Market4.2 North America: Meat Substitutes Market, by Type & Country4.3 Meat Substitutes Market, by Product4.4 Meat Substitutes Market, by Source & Region4.5 Meat Substitutes Market, by Type4.6 Meat Substitutes Market, by form

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising adoption of plant-based food5.2.1.1.1 Increasing vegan & flexitarian population across the world5.2.1.1.2 Increasing obesity globally5.2.1.2 Increasing investments in plant-based protein ingredients5.2.1.3 Increasing inclination for pea protein ingredients5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Rising market of cultured meat and insect protein5.2.2.2 Allergy concerns among consumers for soy and wheat products5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emerging markets illustrate the great potential for meat substitutes5.2.3.2 Increasing government initiatives5.2.3.3 Technological advancements in extrusion and processing5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Pricing pressure5.2.4.2 Perception of taste5.2.5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis: (Market Dynamics)

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain6.2.1 Research & Development6.2.2 Raw Material Sourcing6.2.3 Production and Processing6.2.4 Packaging6.2.5 Marketing & Distribution6.2.6 End-Use Industry6.3 Supply Chain Analysis6.4 Technology Analysis6.4.1 Extrusion Technology6.4.2 Extrudable Fat Technology6.5 Pricing Analysis: The Meat Substitutes Market6.6 Market Map and Ecosystem Meat Substitutes Market6.6.1 Demand Side6.6.2 Supply Side6.6.3 Plant-Based Ingredients: Ecosystem View6.6.4 Meat Substitutes: Market Map6.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business6.8 Patent Analysis6.9 Trade Analysis6.9.1 Soya Beans6.9.2 Wheat6.9.3 Pea6.10 Porter's Five forces Analysis6.11 Case Studies6.12 Regulations

7 Meat Substitutes Market, by Product7.1 Introduction7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On Meat Substitutes Market, by Product7.1.1.1 Optimistic scenario7.1.1.2 Realistic scenario7.1.1.3 Pessimistic scenario7.2 Tofu7.2.1 Tofu Has A Major Application In the Production of Plant-Based Burgers and Patties7.3 Tempeh7.3.1 Increasing Awareness Related To the Health Benefits Associated With Fermented Food Products To Boost the Demand for Tempeh7.4 Seitan7.4.1 Dense Texture and Neutral Flavor Make Seitan A Popular Meat Substitute7.5 Quorn7.5.1 Various Health and Environmental Benefits Provided by Quorn To Drive Its Demand for Meat Substitutes7.6 Other Products7.6.1 Various Health-Related Benefits offered by Meat Substitute Products To Drive their Demand

8 Meat Substitutes Market, by Source8.1 Introduction8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On Meat Substitutes Market, by Source8.1.1.1 Optimistic scenario8.1.1.2 Realistic scenario8.1.1.3 Pessimistic scenario8.2 Soy Protein8.2.1 Soy Protein Is Preferred by Manufacturers As It Imparts Similar Texture To Meat Substitutes As Traditional Meat8.3 Wheat Protein8.3.1 High Availability of Wheat As A Raw Material Is Encouraging Manufacturers To Incorporate It In the Production of Meat Substitutes8.4 Pea Protein8.4.1 Rising Investment by Manufacturers To Boost the Demand for Pea Protein8.5 Other Sources8.5.1 Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Proteins and Alternatives of Soy Protein To Drive the Market for Other Sources

9 Meat Substitutes Market, by Type9.1 Introduction9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On the Meat Substitutes Market, by Type9.1.1.1 Optimistic scenario9.1.1.2 Realistic scenario9.1.1.3 Pessimistic scenario9.2 Concentrates9.2.1 Lower Price of Concentrates To Boost Its Demand In the Meat Substitutes Market9.3 Isolates9.3.1 Isolates Are the Purest form of Protein and A Type With the Highest Amount of Protein9.4 Textured9.4.1 Textured Protein To Witness High Growth Due To Its Resemblance With Conventional Meat In Terms of Texture

10 Meat Substitutes Market, by form10.1 Introduction10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On the Meat Substitutes Market, by form10.1.1.1 Optimistic scenario10.1.1.2 Realistic scenario10.1.1.3 Pessimistic scenario10.2 Solid10.2.1 Solid form of Proteins Is Preferred Because It Is Easier To Store and Handle10.3 Liquid10.3.1 Demand for Liquid Plant Proteins To Be Low In the Future As they Do Not Provide Convenience To Manufacturers

11 Meat Substitutes Market, by Category11.1 Introduction11.2 Frozen11.2.1 Freezing Meat Substitutes Help In Preserving their Nutritional Value11.3 Refrigerated11.3.1 Refrigerated Meat Substitutes Are Being Preferred by Consumers As they Are Fresher As Compared To Frozen Products11.4 Shelf Stable11.4.1 Shelf-Stable Meat Alternatives Is A Category Explored by Various Startups

12 Meat Substitutes Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Share Analysis, 202013.3 Revenue Analysis of Key Players13.4 COVID-19-Specific Company Response13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)13.5.1 Stars13.5.2 Pervasive Players13.5.3 Emerging Leaders13.5.4 Participants13.5.5 Product Footprint13.6 Meat Substitutes Market, Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 202013.6.1 Progressive Companies13.6.2 Starting Blocks13.6.3 Responsive Companies13.6.4 Dynamic Companies13.7 Competitive Scenario13.7.1 New Product Launches13.7.2 Deals13.7.3 Expansions and Investments

14 Company Profiles14.1 Key Players14.1.1 Ingredion Incorporated14.1.2 ADM14.1.3 Dupont14.1.4 Kerry Group14.1.5 Roquette Freres14.1.6 The Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd.14.1.7 Cargill14.1.8 Batory Foods14.1.9 Wilmar International Limited 14.1.10 Crespel & Deiters14.2 Start-Ups/SMEs14.2.1 A&B Ingredients14.2.2 All Organic Treasures GmbH14.2.3 Sonic Biochem Ltd.14.2.4 Puris14.2.5 Sotexpro S.A14.2.6 Axiom Foods14.2.7 The Green Labs Llc14.2.8 Shandong Jianyuan Group14.2.9 ET Chem 14.2.10 Beneo14.3 Long List of Companies

