Global Material Testing Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Material Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global material testing market reached a value of US$ 5.61 Billion in 2020. Material testing refers to the technique of measuring the physical, structural and mechanical properties of various materials and components. It is used for analyzing the behavior of metals, ceramics and plastics, under different conditions and for assessing if they are in optimal condition. Material testing can be classified as mechanical testing; thermal testing; resistance testing against corrosion, radiation and biological deterioration; and nondestructive testing. These tests are majorly conducted through universal, servo-hydraulic, hardness and impact test machines and are used for production, quality control, research, and laboratory applications. As a result, material testing finds extensive applications across various industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, construction, education, energy & power and oil & gas.Rapid industrialization, along with significant growth in the construction sector, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Raw materials are tested for their mechanical properties to maintain or improve the quality of the products. For instance, in the construction industry, materials, such as adhesives, sealants, concretes, mortar, ceramics, slates, stones and pipes, are tested to check if they have the desired properties. In line with this, the manufacturing of innovative composites across various industries is also contributing to the market growth.

Several technological advancements, such as the development of testing equipment with multi-stage testing capabilities and picture-video capture functionalities, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including increasing product adoption by the medical sector to test material integrity, surface morphology and adhesion capacities, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global material testing market to reach a value of US$ 6.9 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.51% during 2021-2026. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Admet Inc., Ametek Inc., Applied Test Systems LLC, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Labquip, Mistras Group Inc., Mitutoyo Corporation, MTS Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Tinius Olsen Ltd., Wirsam Scientific and ZwickRoell AG. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global material testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global material testing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global material testing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Material Testing Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Universal Testing Machines6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Servohydraulic Testing Machines6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Hardness Testing Machines6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Impact Testing Machines6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Non-Destructive Testing Machines6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Material7.1 Metals and Alloys7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Plastics7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Rubber and Elastomers7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Ceramics and Composites7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry8.1 Automotive8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Construction8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Education8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Aerospace and Defense8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Oil and Gas8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Energy and Power8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast8.7 Others8.7.1 Market Trends8.7.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.2 Asia Pacific9.3 Europe9.4 Latin America9.5 Middle East and Africa

10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Admet Inc.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2 Ametek Inc.14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.3 Applied Test Systems LLC14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4 Illinois Tool Works Inc.14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 Labquip14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6 Mistras Group Inc.14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.7 Mitutoyo Corporation14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8 MTS Systems Corporation14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.9 Shimadzu Corporation14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 Tinius Olsen Ltd.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials 14.3.11 Wirsam Scientific14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12 ZwickRoell AG14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio14.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3arcfn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-material-testing-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-301256765.html

SOURCE Research and Markets