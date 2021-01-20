Global Matcha Tea Market To 2026 By Grade, Product, Production Technology, Distribution, Nature Of Raw Material, Application, Packaging, Usage, Flavour, & Vendor Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Matcha Tea Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Matcha Tea market is expected to reach $2.69 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026Matcha is a high-grade green tea obtained from tencha leaves that is grounded into a fine powder. It contains 137 times more antioxidants than other tea and is, therefore, it has more health benefits for the health-conscious people. Due to high antioxidant content matcha tea also helps in boosting metabolism and also in burning more calories.Factors such as rising demand for organic products, growth in tea production & consumption, and increasing health awareness among consumers are driving the growth of the market. However, high product cost is restraining the growth of the market. Based on the product, the powder segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period which is attributed to its smooth texture, clean taste and good flavours.The key vendors mentioned are Unilever, Nestle, Tata Global Beverages Ltd, Sun Time, DoMatcha, Marushichi Seicha, Kissa Tea, Ujimatcha, Mizuba Tea, Ippodo Tea, Encha, Midori Spring, Yanoen, AOI Seicha, ShaoXing Royal Tea, and Marukyu Koyamaen. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Synopsis 2 Research Outline2.1 Research Snapshot 2.2 Research Methodology 2.3 Research Sources 3 Market Dynamics 4 Market Environment 5 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Grade5.1 Introduction 5.2 Culinary 5.3 Classic 5.4 Ceremonial 6 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Product6.1 Introduction 6.2 Instant Premixes 6.3 Ready-To-Drink Beverage 6.4 Powder 6.5 Liqueurs 6.6 Matcha Green Tea Beers 7 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Production Technology7.1 Introduction 7.2 Pan-Fried 7.3 Steamed 8 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Distribution Channel8.1 Introduction 8.2 Retail Stores 8.3 Supermarket/ Hypermarket 8.4 Convenience Stores 8.5 Online Sales 8.6 Modern Trade 8.7 Specialty Stores 8.8 Departmental Stores 9 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Nature of Raw Material9.1 Introduction 9.2 Organic 9.3 Conventional 10 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Type10.1 Introduction 10.2 Traditional 10.3 Flavoured 10.4 Unsweetened 10.5 Sweetened 11 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Application11.1 Introduction 11.2 Personal Care & Cosmetics 11.3 Nutraceutical 11.4 Food & Beverages 12 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Packaging12.1 Introduction 12.2 Stand Up Pouches 12.3 Cartons 12.4 Tins 12.5 Bulk Bags 12.6 Sachets 13 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Usage13.1 Introduction 13.2 Additive-Use 13.3 Drinking-Use 14 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Flavour14.1 Introduction 14.2 Herbs 14.3 Flowers 14.4 Spices 15 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Geography 16 Strategic Benchmarking 17 Vendors Landscape17.1 Unilever 17.2 Nestle 17.3 Tata Global Beverages Ltd 17.4 Sun Time 17.5 DoMatcha 17.6 Marushichi Seicha 17.7 Kissa Tea 17.8 Ujimatcha 17.9 Mizuba Tea 17.10 Ippodo Tea 17.11 Encha 17.12 Midori Spring 17.13 Yanoen 17.14 AOI Seicha 17.15 ShaoXing Royal Tea 17.16 Marukyu Koyamaen For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzr81p

