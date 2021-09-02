Global Massage Chair Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Massage Chair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global massage chair market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.A massage chair stands for an upholstered armchair with a recliner back designed for massaging head, neck, shoulders, back, arms and hands. Based on the vibrating mechanism, the chair includes a combination of motors, gears, heating pads, airbags, etc. Some of the advanced massage chairs have additional features, such as bluetooth connectivity, adjustable foot and armrests, remote control, massage pillow pad, etc. A massage chair offers several therapeutic benefits by de-stressing, relieving joint aches, reducing back pain, minimizing pressure on heart and lungs, improving blood circulation, alleviating acid reflux, enhancing metabolism, and providing relaxation. Owing to these benefits, massage chairs are widely installed across diverse sectors, including hospitality, retail, healthcare, residential, and commercial sectors.The high prevalence of work-related stress and hectic consumer lifestyles has led to an increasing need for stress-relieving and relaxing solutions. The rising consumer awareness towards several therapeutic benefits of massage therapies in relieving pain and stress is catalyzing the product demand. Furthermore, the growing inclination towards different massage therapies that offer specific complementary services, such as aromatherapy, acupressure and physiotherapy, also contributes to the market growth. In addition to this, growing health concerns among consumers have augmented the demand for massage chairs for stimulating blood circulation, pain-relief, muscle relaxation, and releasing hormones, such as endorphins and serotonin. Additionally, the elevating consumer living standards supported by their rising disposable income levels have further boosted the sales of luxury and high-end products, such as massage chairs. Furthermore, the wide availability of massage chairs across several distribution channels coupled with the emergence of e-commerce platforms has further catalyzed product sales.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being, Bodyfriend, Cozzia USA, Daito Denki Kogyo Co., Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd, Fujiiryoki, Human Touch, Infinity, Kahuna Massage Chair, Luraco, Ogawa, OSIM International Ltd, Panasonic, Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co., Ltd., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global massage chair performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global massage chair market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the conventional/robotic?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global massage chair market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Massage Chair Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of Covid-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Conventional/Robotic6.1 Conventional6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Robotic6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Product Type7.1 Inversion Massage Chairs7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Zero Gravity Massage Chairs7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Targeted Massage Products7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-Use8.1 Commercial8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Residential8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Specialty Stores9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Online9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Bodyfriend14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2 Cozzia USA14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 Daito Denki Kogyo Co., Ltd.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4 OSIM International Ltd.14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5 Family Inada Co. Ltd.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6 Fujiiryoki14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7 Human Touch14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8 Infinity14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9 Kahuna Massage Chair14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Luraco14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.11 Ogawa14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12 Panasonic14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio14.3.12.3 Financials 14.3.13 Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co., Ltd.14.3.13.1 Company Overview14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio14.3.13.3 Financials

