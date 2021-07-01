Global Mass Transit Security Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Transit Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mass transit security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Mass transit security can be referred to as various safety and security solutions employed at entry and exit points of public transportation hubs. These solutions are deployed by governments across airway, waterway, roadway and railway systems to ensure optimum protection and safety of goods, products or passengers while traveling. They detect, monitor and scan travelers and their belongings through video surveillance, voice recognition, biometric access controls and automated 3D and X-ray scanners. Other technologies, including cargo inspection, perimeter intrusion and tracking and navigation systems, are also utilized for ensuring maximum security of the public.Owing to the alarming increase in global terrorism, coupled with the rising rate of crimes at public places, there is a growing need for efficient public safety solutions, which in turn is contributing to the market growth. On-road means of transportation and air traffic are two of the key fields, which have a high demand for mass transit security systems. Governments of various nations are investing significantly to improve the existing security infrastructure and deploy newer solutions. Efforts have been undertaken to equip airports and bus and railway stations, among other mass transit areas, with advanced security solutions, such as perimeter security, cybersecurity, surveillance, communications, access control and screening systems for monitoring passengers and staff members. Additionally, the utilization of biometrics, data analytics and 3D scanning systems, along with the integration of surveillance systems with the Internet of Things (IoT), are also favoring the market growth. Other factors, such as the emerging trend of e-passports, along with the strict implementation of stringent government policies, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global mass transit security market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the mass transit security industry in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortem Technologies, Inc., Genetec Inc., Hikvision Digital Technology, IndigoVision Group PLC, NICE Systems Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global mass transit security market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mass transit security market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the transit type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global mass transit security market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Mass Transit Security Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Transit Type6.1 Airways6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Waterways6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Railways6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Roadways6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Solution Type7.1 Surveillance System7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Screening System7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Biometric Security and Authentication System7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 C2/C4ISR System7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Critical Communication System7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Service Type8.1 Managed Services8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Professional Services8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Homeland Security9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Industrial9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Retail and Payment Industries9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Logistics and Transportation Industries9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Healthcare9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Others9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Axis Communications AB15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.2 Bosch Security Systems Inc.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Fortem Technologies Inc.15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5 Genetec Inc.15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6 Hikvision Digital Technology15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.7 IndigoVision Group PLC15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.8 NICE Systems Ltd.15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Panasonic Corporation15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yahy0o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mass-transit-security-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301324540.html

SOURCE Research and Markets