Global Mass Flow Controllers Market To Reach $1 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Mass Flow Controllers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 472 Companies: 74 - Players covered include Aalborg Instruments & Controls, Inc.; Alicat Scientific, Inc.; Axetris AG; Azbil Corporation; Bronkhorst High-Tech BV; Brooks Instrument, LLC; Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG; Horiba, Ltd.; MKP Co., Ltd.; MKS Instruments Inc.; Parker Hannifin Corporation; Sensirion AG; Teledyne Hastings Instruments; Tokyo Keiso Co. Ltd.; Vögtlin Instruments GmbH and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (Coriolis Mass Flow Meter, Differential Pressure Flow Meter, Thermal Mass Flow Meter); Material (Stainless Steel, Exotic Alloys, Other Materials); End-Use (Semiconductors, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Mass Flow Controllers Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2026Mass flow controller is a mechanical device intended to automatically control the flow rate of liquids and gases as per a set flow rate transmitted as an electric signal, without being affected by changes in application conditions such as pressure and temperature. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by rising adoption in end-use industries. Expected rise in adoption of micro flow controller devices in space applications, increasing focus on micro-technology and in measuring very low flow rates in various areas including science and engineering are likely to augment the demand. In addition to witnessing growing penetration in the renewable energy sector, these devices are expected to gain from increasing awareness about benefits of mass flow controllers in various semiconductor applications. The market is also slated to benefit from growing incorporation of these controllers in various medical devices like inhalers, oxygen concentrators and insufflators. Other prominent factors likely to drive the market growth include anticipated increase in vehicle demand along with rise in investments in water and wastewater treatment and continuous emission monitoring systems.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mass Flow Controllers estimated at US$804.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Coriolis Mass Flow Meter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$594.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Differential Pressure Flow Meter segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Coriolis flowmeters provide several advantages compared to the traditional flowmeters in terms of include reliability, accuracy, repeatability, and resistance of moving parts to pressure drops and wear. Differential pressure flow meters rely on an obstruction like a disc with a small orifice placed in laminar flow region to measure fluid pressure. They are suitable for applications with consistent fluid viscosity and stable temperature.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $110 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $244.8 Million by 2026The Mass Flow Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$110 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$244.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. China and Asia-Pacific constitute the major market for mass flow controllers, due to widespread industrial activity and governmental emphasis on industrial growth. The market growth is likely to be further augmented by rising adoption in the automotive industry to reduce energy usage of vehicles. The regional market is also poised to gain from expansion of the semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries along with projects such as the National Mission for Clean Ganga in India. The US is predicted to post strong growth due to technological advancements and increasing applications across the medical and healthcare industries.

Thermal Mass Flow Meter Segment to Reach $161.9 Million by 2026Thermal mass flow meters represent advanced devices intended to measure gas mass flow rate on the basis of convective heat transfer between a heated surface and flowing liquid. They are extensively employed in a broad range of industrial applications to control and monitor mass-based processes including chemical reactions depending on relative mass of unreacted ingredients like material balance determinations, recipe formulations and billing or custody transfer. In the global Thermal Mass Flow Meter segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$90.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$116 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$35.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™ Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.comEmail: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mass-flow-controllers-market-to-reach-1-billion-by-2026-301350892.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.