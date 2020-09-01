Global Markets For Meningitis Diagnostic Testing 2020-2025 - PCR Assay Tests Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The major factors attributing to the growth of the meningitis diagnostic testing market are the rise in the global prevalence of infectious diseases and HIV, which is one of the significant causes of meningitis, as emphasized by WHO. For instance, according to the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), in 2019, 24.5 million people with HIV were accessing antiretroviral therapy globally.Additionally, increased participation of the government to control the outbreaks of meningitis and a rise in the demand for immediate diagnosis systems, are expected to contribute to the growth of the global market.However, high prices of patented drugs are expected to restrain the growth of the diagnostic testing market in emerging economies in the forecast period. Key Market Trends PCR Assay Tests Segment Expected to Hold the Largest Market SharePCR assays tests segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the meningitis diagnostic testing market. The highest market revenue is due to its highly precise and accurate test results in a short time in comparison to conventional tests, with the highest sensitivity rate. However, the lateral flow assay test accounts for the second-largest revenue and grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its lesser price, rapid results, and increased use of home-based tests.Furthermore, by the End-user segment, the hospital segment accounted for the highest revenue market due to advanced diagnosis infrastructure and reimbursement policies. North America Expected to Retain Dominance North America is expected to dominate the overall meningitis diagnostic testing market, throughout the forecast period. The high adoption rate of advanced diagnostic devices, increased number of diagnostic centers, and easy obtainability of diagnostic test kits are the factors estimated to fuel the market in North America.In North America, the United States holds the largest market share due to the increased patient pool. For instance, as per the UNAIDS report, in 2018, approximately 37.9 million people were living with HIV globally. Asia Pacific is set to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, driven by the developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations and rising awareness programs. Also, the ongoing trials in the region will further stimulate market growth in the region. High incidence of such infectious diseases is projected to drive the global meningitis diagnostic testing market sales in the forecast period. Competitive LandscapeThe meningitis diagnostic testing market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some prominent players are vigorously making acquisitions with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe and while others are launching new products.Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Seegene Inc, Siemens Healthineers, IMMY, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and BioFire Diagnostics LLC (bioMerieux). Key Topics Covered 1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Rise in the Global Prevalence of Meningitis4.2.2 Increased Demand for Advanced Diagnostics for Sensitive Reports and Accurate Diagnosis4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Complex Regulatory Framework by Authorities4.3.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding of Diagnosis and Availability of Diagnostic Laboratories In Developing Countries4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Test Type5.1.1 Latex Agglutination Tests5.1.2 Lateral Flow Assay5.1.3 PCR Assay5.1.4 ELISA Tests5.1.5 Culture Test5.1.6 Others5.2 By End User5.2.1 Hospital5.2.2 Diagnostic Center5.2.3 Others5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.2 Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.4 Middle-East & Africa5.3.5 South America 6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Seegene Inc.6.1.2 Siemens Healthineers AG6.1.3 IMMY6.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.6.1.5 BioFire Diagnostics LLC (bioMerieux)6.1.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.6.1.7 ELITechGroup6.1.8 Abbott Laboratories6.1.9 Qnostics (Abbott Laboratories) 6.1.10 Luminex Corporation 7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDSFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xijy10

