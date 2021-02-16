Global Marketing Resource Management Market (2020 To 2026) - By Component, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Marketing Resource Management Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Marketing Resource Management Market size is expected to reach $6.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Marketing Resource Management (MRM) refers to a technology utilized to effectively manage the workforce and associated technology and operations like planning, production, and design of marketing processes. The advent of MRM applications has assisted businesses in their planning and budgeting activities. Marketing divisions can efficiently plan their budgets, specify the expenses types, and closeouts with the help of functions like budgeting and planning.The rising trend of digitization, coupled with the growing deployment of cloud-based MRM solutions across the world, acting as a major driver for the market. Organizations are increasingly adopting cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solutions to develop a marketing ecosystem that is extremely cost-effective and customizable. Moreover, the incorporation of MRM with artificial intelligence (AI) and big data tools for data-driven marketing is fueling the growth of the market.These technologically advanced solutions help companies in assessing the effectiveness of their digital marketing assets and take corrective steps for the highest profits. The increasing organizational demand for customized brand imaging is another driving force behind the market growth. MRM is programmed to provide customer-centric content for improved brand experience with new customer profiles and better market presence of the organization, which is increasing its adoption by numerous organizations. Other aspects such as fast urbanization, growing expenditure capacities of the consumers, and comprehensive research and development (R&D) in the domain of information technology (IT), are expected to boost the growth of the market.Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solutions and Services. Solutions segment is further bifurcated across Marketing Asset Management, Project Management, Brand & Advertisement Management, Financial Management, Capacity Planning Management and Others. The solutions segment is expected to procure a higher market size over the forecast years. This is because, marketing resource management solutions handle critical business problems associated with the management of marketing budgets, marketing calendars, and digital assets. With the help of marketing resource management solutions, companies are empowered to develop, upgrade, and maintain content to improve content sharing and collaboration, and publishing, ensure rapid TTM, expand brand awareness, drive online traffic and sales, and improve customer experience and satisfaction.Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The on-premises segment is expected to garner a major portion of market size over the forecast period in the marketing resource management market. The installation of the on-premise marketing resource management solution is massive owing to the associated advantages of configuration & multiple customization options and low vendor dependency.Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The large enterprises segment is expected to hold a bigger market share over the forecast years. The deployment of marketing resource management solutions among large enterprises is massive due to the increasing assimilation of advanced technologies, broad product portfolio, many resources and complex workflows increase the deployment of marketing resource management solutions among large enterprises.Based on End User, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, BFSI and Others. The manufacturing segment procured the highest market size in 2019. MRM solutions are extensively utilized in the manufacturing sector to efficiently store, search, and distribute digital assets. These solutions can ease out asset management and collaboration within and outside the organization. Further, the manufacturing sector is observing a change toward digital campaigns. This factor is creating growth possibilities for MRM solutions in the manufacturing sector.Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to acquire the highest revenue share over the forecast years due to the existence of numerous marketing resource management vendors and growing adoption of cutting-edge technologies to decrease manual tasks and simplify workflows among North American enterprises. The rising trend of digitization and the increasing utilization of cloud-based MRM solutions in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to boost the regional market growth. Companies in the Asia Pacific region are quickly moving toward Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and cloud-based solutions to efficiently create a marketing ecosystem that is highly customizable and cost-effective.The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Marketing Resource Management Market. Companies such as Oracle Corporation, Adobe, Inc., IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, and HCL Technologies Ltd., SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE are some of the key innovators in the market.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Teradata Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises), Adobe, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Infor, Inc. (Koch Industries), SAS Institute, Inc., and North Plains Systems Corporation (Aclate, Inc.). Unique Offerings from the Publisher

