Global Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market Report 2021: Market Is Expected To Reach $83.39 Billion In 2025 - Forecasts To 2030

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marketing Research and Analysis Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marketing Research and Analysis Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marketing research and analysis services market is expected to grow from $65.08 billion in 2020 to $68.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The market is expected to reach $83.39 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

Major players in the marketing research and analysis services market are Nielsen, Kantar, Ipsos, GfK, Westat Inc., Gartner, Intage Inc, Information Resources, Inc. (IRI), Mintel, and Market Xcel Data Matrix Private Limited.

The marketing research and analysis services market consists of the sales of marketing research and analysis services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in systematically gathering, recording, tabulating, and presenting marketing data. Marketing research and analysis services include marketing and management analytics and consumer insights. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.Artificial intelligence is a leading trend in the market research and analysis services industry. Increasing usage of the internet is forcing companies to make their product available online. The consumers rely on reviews, consumer surveys, and questionnaires before making a purchase. AI will ease the task of field engagement to perform these applications.

For instance, Google Home, Amazon's Echo, and other chatbots are creating a wave of artificial intelligence (AI) in market analysis. Artificial intelligence is significantly contributing to the growth of market analysis by eliminating the traditional research methods including surveys and qualitative research.

Moreover, data scientists are expected to play a crucial role in enterprises to gather valuable insights on consumer behavior patterns through AI tools and social media platforms. Thus, artificial intelligence is anticipated to gain popularity in the marketing research and analysis services market.The marketing research and analysis services market covered in this report is segmented by type into quantitative; qualitative; primary; secondary and by end use industry into IT services; manufacturing; financial services; construction; healthcare; others.In January 2019, UserTesting, a human insight platform announced that the company has entered an agreement to acquire UserMuse, a market research service company for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is aimed at creating the highest quality and largest global testing panel for Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) companies. Moreover, the agreement is likely to strengthen UserTesting's position in customer experience management. UserMuse is a market research service designed for businesses that target corporate customers and institutions. The companies operating in the various industries are concentrating on increased profits and expanding consumer base by focusing on customer satisfaction. This is likely to act as a major driver for the development of the marketing research and analysis services industry over the forthcoming years. Customer satisfaction leads to increased revenues and profitability along with improved levels of customer retention. Marketing research and analysis help companies achieve these goals. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market Characteristics 3. Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Marketing Research and Analysis Services 5. Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Marketing Research and Analysis Services Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on the Market 5.2. Global Marketing Research and Analysis Services Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market Segmentation6.1. Global Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Quantitative

Qualitative

Primary

Secondary

6.2. Global Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

IT Services

Manufacturing

Financial Services

Construction

Healthcare

Others

7. Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Companies Mentioned

Nielsen

Kantar

Ipsos

GfK

Westat Inc.

Gartner

Intage Inc

Information Resources Inc. (IRI)

Mintel

Market Xcel Data Matrix Private Limited

Majestic MRSS

Forrester Research

ORC International Inc.

RNB Research

Dynata

IQVIA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fe6lj5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-marketing-research-and-analysis-services-market-report-2021-market-is-expected-to-reach-83-39-billion-in-2025---forecasts-to-2030--301338542.html

SOURCE Research and Markets