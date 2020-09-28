Global Market Outlook For The Industrial Packaging Market To 2026, Featuring Analysis Of Key Players Amcor Plc, Grief, Inc., Mondi Plc, Tank Holdings Corp., And Sealed Air Corp

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Packaging Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial packaging market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Rising global trade is one of the major factors encouraging the demand for industrial packaging. Rising industrial production is the major contributor to increasing foreign trade activities. Government initiatives to accelerate the manufacturing capacity in the country is leading to increasing industrial output. For instance, Make in India and Made in China 2025 are some initiatives by India and China to boost industrial volume and reduce dependency on imports. This, in turn, is encouraging the demand for industrial packaging to protect several industrial products from contaminants and moisture exposure.Geographically, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The expansion of the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry is contributing to the market growth in the region. Key players in the market include Amcor plc, Grief, Inc., Mondi plc, Tank Holdings Corp., and Sealed Air Corp. The market players are constantly focusing on gaining potential market share by adopting strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations. The Report Covers

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Summary1.1. Research Methods and Tools1.2. Market Breakdown1.2.1. By Segments1.2.2. By Geography1.2.3. By Stakeholders 2. Market Overview and Insights2.1. Scope of the Report2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends2.2.1. Key Findings2.2.2. Recommendations2.2.3. Conclusion2.3. Rules & Regulations 3. Competitive Landscape3.1. Company Share Analysis3.2. Key Strategy Analysis3.3. Key Company Analysis 4. Market Determinants4.1 Motivators4.2 Restraints4.3 Opportunities 5. Market Segmentation5.1. Global Industrial Packaging Market by Product5.1.1. Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs)5.1.2. Drums5.1.3. Sacks5.1.4. Pails5.1.5. Crates5.1.6. Others5.2. Global Industrial Packaging Market by Material5.2.1. Plastic5.2.2. Metal5.2.3. Wood5.2.4. Paperboard5.2.5. Others5.3. Global Industrial Packaging Market by End-User Vertical5.3.1. Food and Beverage5.3.2. Chemical and Pharmaceutical5.3.3. Building and Construction5.3.4. Automotive5.3.5. Oil and Gas5.3.6. Others 6. Regional Analysis 7. Company Profiles7.1. Amcor plc7.2. AmeriGlobe, LLC7.3. BAG Corp.7.4. Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.7.5. Beacon Converters, Inc.7.6. Bemis Co., Inc.7.7. Colorado Industrial Packaging7.8. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH7.9. East India Drums & Barrels Mfg. Co.7.10. Greif, Inc.7.11. International Paper7.12. IPS Packaging7.13. MAUSER Corporate GmbH7.14. Mondi plc7.15. Orora Ltd.7.16. Sealed Air Corp.7.17. Sigma Plastics Group (Alpha Industries)7.18. Sonoco Products Co.7.19. Tank Holdings Corp.7.20. Veritiv Corp.7.21. WestRock Co.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6udmz

