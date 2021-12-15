Global Market Nanofibres Market Report 2021-2031 With In-depth Profiles Of 65 Polymer Nanofiber Companies & 10 Carbon Nanofiber Companies

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanofibres 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanofibres 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanofibers are steadily gaining popularity in drug delivery systems, medical implants, water and air filtration, cell-cultured meat and protective clothing.

Nanofibers have been prepared from a range of materials, such as synthetic polymers, natural polymers, carbon-based nanomaterials, semiconducting nanomaterials, and composite nanomaterials.

The BMW electric M-series automobile incorporates nanofiber air filtration. Demand has increased due to growing needs for materials offering high functionality, such as absorbency and grip, and excellent comfort including soft texture and low skin irritation.

This has been further boosted by the explosion in demand for medical-grade face coverings and air and microfiltration media, high-efficiency fuel filtration, advanced filtration, life sciences/pharmaceutical medias, acoustics and performance apparel over the past 18 months. These trends will continue over the next decade.

Nanofiber companies profiled include Bergen Carbon Solutions, Carbonova, Grupo Antolin, Bioinicia SL, Donaldson, 4C Air Inc, Gelatex Technologies, Lime Co., Ltd., Matregenix, M-TEchX, Vivolta and many more.

Nanofibers have wide-ranging morphologies, and are produced using a variety of materials such as:

Natural polymers

Synthetic polymers

Carbon nanomaterials.

Semiconducting materials

Composite materials

Chitin

Report contents include:

Global revenues for nanofibers, historical and forecast to 2031, by market and by region.

Nanofiber products

Production technologies and equipment analysis and supplier profiles.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end-user markets

Roadmap for nanofibers.

End-user market assessment for nanofibers in textiles, medical and healthcare, filtration, and other markets

In-depth profiles of 65 polymer nanofiber companies, including products commercial activities

In-depth profiles of 10 carbon nanofiber companies, including products commercial activities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary1.1 Market Landscape1.2 Polymer, Alumina and Carbon Nanofibers1.3 Applications1.4 Commercial Electrospun Nanofiber Products1.5 Market Drivers1.6 Market and Technical Challenges1.7 Global Nanofibers Market Revenues1.7.1 Global Revenues for Nanofibers, by Market 2018-20311.7.2 Global Revenues for Nanofibers, by Regions 2018-2031

2. Research Scope and Methodology2.1 Report Scope2.2 Research Methodology

3. Introduction3.1 Types of Nanofibers3.1.1 Classification of Nanofibers3.1.2 Synthetic Polymer Nanofibers3.1.3 Natural Polymers3.1.3.1 Collagen3.1.3.2 Cellulose3.1.3.3 Silk Fibroins3.1.3.4 Keratin3.1.3.5 Gelatin3.1.3.6 Polysaccharides3.1.4 Carbon Nanofibers3.1.5 Other Types of Nanofibers3.1.5.1 Alumina Nanofibers3.1.5.2 Silicon Nanofibers3.2 Upscaling Nanofibers3.3 Synthesis of Nanofibers3.3.1 Electrospinning3.3.1.1 Advantages3.3.1.2 Drawbacks3.3.1.3 Multi-Nozzle/Needle Electrospinning3.3.1.4 Needle/Nozzle-Less Electrospinning3.3.1.5 Co-Electrospinning or Co-Axial Electrospinning3.3.1.6 Ultrasound-Enhanced Electrospinning3.3.1.7 Electrospinning Instrument Manufacturers3.3.2 Electro-Hydrodynamic Direct Writing3.3.3 Electrospray Deposition3.3.4 Centrifugal Jet Spinning3.3.5 Centrifugal Multi-Spinning3.3.6 Plasma-Induced Synthesis3.3.7 Co2 Laser Supersonic Drawing3.3.8 Solution Blow Spinning

4. Nanofiber Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

5. Markets for Polymer Nanofibers5.1 Markets and Application Summary5.2 Filter Media5.2.1 Market Drivers5.2.2 Applications5.2.2.1 Types of Filtration5.2.2.2 Water Filtration5.2.2.3 Air Filtration5.2.2.4 Virus Filtration5.2.3 Global Market Revenues5.2.4 Market Challenges5.3 Textiles5.3.1 Market Drivers5.3.2 Applications5.3.2.1 Protective Textiles5.3.2.2 Waterproof and Breathable Textiles5.3.2.3 Antibacterial Fibers5.3.2.4 E-Textiles5.3.3 Global Market Revenues5.3.4 Market Challenges5.4 Medical & Healthcare5.4.1 Market Drivers5.4.2 Applications5.4.3 Products5.4.4 Global Market Revenues5.5 Other Markets

6. Polymer Nanofiber Company Profiles (65 Company Profiles)

7. Carbon Nanofibers Market7.1 Properties7.2 Synthesis7.2.1 Chemical Vapor Deposition7.2.2 Electrospinning7.2.3 Template-Based7.2.4 from Biomass7.3 Markets7.3.1 Batteries7.3.2 Supercapacitors7.3.3 Fuel Cells7.3.4 Co2 Capture7.4 Companies (10 Company Profiles)

8. References

