Global Market For Nanocoatings To 2030
The Global Market for Nanocoatings 2020-2030 provides an analysis of market size, applications, growth prospects, impact of COVID-19, market challenges, drivers and opportunities. The use of advanced nanocoatings to mitigate viruses and environmental damage has emerged in 2020. Applied to high-transmission surfaces the use of nanocoatings offers continuous disinfection. This is one example of the many functionalities nanocoatings offer to a wide range of products and processes.
Types of nanocoatings covered include:
- Anti-fingerprint nanocoatings.
- Anti-microbial and anti-viral nanocoatings.
- Anti-corrosion nanocoatings.
- Abrasion & wear-resistant nanocoatings.
- Barrier nanocoatings.
- Anti-fouling and easy-clean nanocoatings.
- Self-cleaning nanocoatings.
- Photocatalytic nanocoatings.
- UV-resistant nanocoatings.
- Thermal barrier nanocoatings.
- Flame retardant nanocoatings.
- Anti-icing and de-icing nanocoatings.
- Anti-reflective nanocoatings.
- Self-healing nanocoatings.
- Shape memory nanocoatings.
Market for nanocoatings covered include:
- Aviation and aerospace (Thermal protection, Icing prevention, Conductive and anti-static, Corrosion resistant, Insect contamination).
- Automotive (Anti-scratch nanocoatings, Conductive coatings, Hydrophobic and oleophobic, Anti-corrosion, UV-resistance, Thermal barrier, Flame retardant, Anti-fingerprint , Anti-bacterial and Self-healing).
- Buildings and construction (Antimicrobial and antiviral coatings in building interiors, Antimicrobial paint, Protective coatings for glass, concrete and other construction materials, Photocatalytic nano-TiO2 coatings, Anti-graffiti, UV-protection).
- Consumer electronics (Transparent functional coatings, Anti-reflective coatings for displays, Waterproof coatings, Conductive nanocoatings and films, Anti-fingerprint, Anti-abrasion, Conductive, Self-healing consumer electronic device coatings)
- Household care and lifestyle (Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean, Antimicrobial, Food preparation and processing, Indoor pollutants and air quality)
- Marine (Anti-corrosion, Abrasion resistance, Chemical resistance, Fouling control)
- Medical and healthcare (Anti-fouling coatings, Anti-microbial, anti-viral and infection control, Medical textiles, Nanosilver, Medical device coatings, Light activated Titanium dioxide nanocoatings)
- Military and defence (Uniforms, Military equipment, Chemical and biological protection, Decontamination, Thermal barrier, EMI/ESD Shielding, Anti-reflection)
- Packaging (Edible coatings, Barrier films, Anti-microbial, Biobased and active packaging)
- Textiles and apparel (Protective textiles, UV-resistant textile coatings, Conductive coatings, Antimicrobial)
- Energy (Wind energy, Solar, Anti-reflection, Gas turbine coatings 375)
- Oil and gas (Anti-corrosion pipelines, Drilling)
- Tools and machining.
- Anti-counterfeiting.
Report contents include:
- Production and synthesis methods.
- Market analysis by nanocoatings types and end user markets
- Industry collaborations and licensing agreements.
- Analysis of types of nanomaterials used in nanostructured coatings, surfaces and films.
- Global revenues, historical and forecast to 2030, by type, end user market and regional markets.
- 380 company profiles.
- Profiles include company description, products, target markets and contact details.
