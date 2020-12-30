Global Market For Nanocoatings To 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanocoatings 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanocoatings 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Nanocoatings 2020-2030 provides an analysis of market size, applications, growth prospects, impact of COVID-19, market challenges, drivers and opportunities. The use of advanced nanocoatings to mitigate viruses and environmental damage has emerged in 2020. Applied to high-transmission surfaces the use of nanocoatings offers continuous disinfection. This is one example of the many functionalities nanocoatings offer to a wide range of products and processes.

Types of nanocoatings covered include:

Anti-fingerprint nanocoatings.

Anti-microbial and anti-viral nanocoatings.

Anti-corrosion nanocoatings.

Abrasion & wear-resistant nanocoatings.

Barrier nanocoatings.

Anti-fouling and easy-clean nanocoatings.

Self-cleaning nanocoatings.

Photocatalytic nanocoatings.

UV-resistant nanocoatings.

Thermal barrier nanocoatings.

Flame retardant nanocoatings.

Anti-icing and de-icing nanocoatings.

Anti-reflective nanocoatings.

Self-healing nanocoatings.

Shape memory nanocoatings.

Market for nanocoatings covered include:

Aviation and aerospace (Thermal protection, Icing prevention, Conductive and anti-static, Corrosion resistant, Insect contamination).

Automotive (Anti-scratch nanocoatings, Conductive coatings, Hydrophobic and oleophobic, Anti-corrosion, UV-resistance, Thermal barrier, Flame retardant, Anti-fingerprint , Anti-bacterial and Self-healing).

Buildings and construction (Antimicrobial and antiviral coatings in building interiors, Antimicrobial paint, Protective coatings for glass, concrete and other construction materials, Photocatalytic nano-TiO2 coatings, Anti-graffiti, UV-protection).

Consumer electronics (Transparent functional coatings, Anti-reflective coatings for displays, Waterproof coatings, Conductive nanocoatings and films, Anti-fingerprint, Anti-abrasion, Conductive, Self-healing consumer electronic device coatings)

Household care and lifestyle (Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean, Antimicrobial, Food preparation and processing, Indoor pollutants and air quality)

Marine (Anti-corrosion, Abrasion resistance, Chemical resistance, Fouling control)

Medical and healthcare (Anti-fouling coatings, Anti-microbial, anti-viral and infection control, Medical textiles, Nanosilver, Medical device coatings, Light activated Titanium dioxide nanocoatings)

Military and defence (Uniforms, Military equipment, Chemical and biological protection, Decontamination, Thermal barrier, EMI/ESD Shielding, Anti-reflection)

Packaging (Edible coatings, Barrier films, Anti-microbial, Biobased and active packaging)

Textiles and apparel (Protective textiles, UV-resistant textile coatings, Conductive coatings, Antimicrobial)

Energy (Wind energy, Solar, Anti-reflection, Gas turbine coatings 375)

Oil and gas (Anti-corrosion pipelines, Drilling)

Tools and machining.

Anti-counterfeiting.

Report contents include:

Production and synthesis methods.

Market analysis by nanocoatings types and end user markets

Industry collaborations and licensing agreements.

Analysis of types of nanomaterials used in nanostructured coatings, surfaces and films.

Global revenues, historical and forecast to 2030, by type, end user market and regional markets.

380 company profiles.

Profiles include company description, products, target markets and contact details.

Companies profiled include

Bio-Gate

Tesla Nanocoatings

HZO

EnvisionSQ

P2i

Swift Coat

HeiQ Materials

OrganoClick

Green Earth Nano Science

Reactive Surfaces

Kastus

Advanced Materials JTJ

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nb5sls

