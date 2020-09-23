Global Market For Construction Safety Helmets Forecast To Grow By $110.74 Million During 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Safety Helmets Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction safety helmets market is poised to grow by $110.74 Million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The market is driven by robust growth in the construction industry and an increase in commercial spaces.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The construction safety helmets market analysis includes material segment and geographic landscape. The construction safety helmets market is segmented as below: By Material

HDPE

Polyethylene

Fiberglass

Polycarbonate

Others

By Geographic Landscapes

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the stringent safety regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the construction safety helmets market growth during the next few years.This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The construction safety helmets market covers the following areas:

Construction safety helmets market sizing

Construction safety helmets market forecast

Construction safety helmets market industry analysis

