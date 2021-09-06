Global Market For Advanced Materials In Biosensors: Graphene To Play A Vital Role In The Development Of Biosensor Technology

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Opportunities of Advanced Materials in Biosensors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

In recent decades, there has been an increase of possibilities in the use of conducting polymers, carbon nanotubes, and graphene for building novel biosensors, due to the advancement of polymers and carbon nanomaterials. The use of polymers, CNTs and graphene as sensor components, due to their exceptional features, are intended to make sensors increasingly trustworthy, precise and speedy. Various techniques can be employed to design sensing devices based on the type of target molecule.

Point of care (POC) testing and diagnostics are a major growth area for biosensors, enabling remote health monitoring in real-time. Biosensor systems are used to detect diseases and infections, including diabetes, heart disorders, cancer, and contagious diseases more conveniently, efficiently and sensitively. Biosensor opportunities will also be pushed by the increased spread of mobile telephones to make health data easier to communicate.

Wearable biosensors discover expanding possibilities in remote places, which do not include medical and healthcare facilities, to continue monitoring of vital signs of patients, preterm infants, children, athletes, or fitness enthusiasts.

This report includes coverage of the following companies:

Archer Materials

Cardea Bio

Grapheal

HeMemics Biotechnologies

Sparc Technologies Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth1.2 The Strategic Imperative 81.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Growth of Advanced Materials in Biosensor Market1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment2.1 Scope of the Technology and Innovation Research2.2 Research Methodology2.3 Research Process and Methodology2.4 Summary of Key Findings

3. Technology Overview3.1 Overview and Competencies of Advanced Materials for Sensors3.2 Biosensors Addressing Common Needs in the Market3.3 Role of Advanced Materials in Biosensor Technology Development3.4 Graphene as an Essential Material in Biosensor Development3.5 Conducting Polymers Gaining Attention in Biosensor Applications3.6 CNT Materials Important for Developing Unique Biosensor Devices

4. Application Impact Analysis, Driving and Challenging Factors4.1 Nanotech-based Biosensors and Noninvasive Sensing as Key Driving Factors4.2 Government Regulatory Hurdles and High Production Costs as Major Challenge Factors4.3 Key Application Impact of Biosensing Technology4.4 Key Developments from Research Universities on Advanced Materials-based Biosensors

5. IP Innovation Trends & Funding Assessment5.1 Key Patent Trends and Innovation Focus5.2 Key Patent Trends in Materials Innovation for Biosensor Development5.3 Funding Focus Areas and Regional Impact Analysis5.4 Important Funding Grants for Developing Biosensors with Advanced Materials

6. Companies to Action6.1 Archer Materials6.1.1 Graphene Biosensors for Detecting Diseases6.2 Cardea Bio6.2.1 Graphene Biosensors for Detecting COVID-19 Virus6.3 Grapheal6.3.1 Graphene-based Biosensors for Smart Wound Management6.4 HeMemics Biotechnologies6.4.1 CNT-based Biosensors for POC Solutions6.5 Sparc Technologies Limited6.5.1 Noninvasive Graphene Biosensors for Breath Analysis

7. Growth Opportunities7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Advancements in Nanotechnology-based Materials Encouraging Biosensor Development in Remote Health Monitoring Applications7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Advancements in Materials Enabling Flexible Hybrid Electronics Trend in Industries7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Organ-on-a-chip Biosensor Expected to Disrupt Healthcare Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/clzp3f

