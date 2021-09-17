Global Market Access Team Structure And Function Survey Report 2020: Understand The Trends That Are Driving Market Access Policy, Practice And Success

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Access Team Structure and Function (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Access Team Structure and Function (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the light of unprecedented operational challenges, the pressure on market access teams continues to build as the specific needs of multiple stakeholders grow ever greater.

Ongoing payer engagement, pricing, and reimbursement planning, HCP/KOL interaction, and value message refinement present a complex mix of challenges, often shaped by local practice and custom. So, how are market access teams structured and what are the skills, competencies, and trends that influence their work?

For a complete understanding of the trends that are driving market access policy, practice and success we surveyed 100 US and Western European market access professionals and have presented their valuable opinions and insights in Market Access Team Structure and Function 2020.

Benchmark your team's structure and performance

When do market access teams reach out to external stakeholders and how does this change pre- and post-launch?

At which stage of a product's lifecycle do companies typically start allocating resources to HEOR, payer relationships, regulatory affairs, and key account management?

Which skills and competencies do experts identify as critical for a successful market access strategy and how might this change over the next 2 years?

Is face-to-face stakeholder interaction still market access teams' preferred engagement channel in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?

What are the pricing and reimbursement trends that are exciting and concerning market access planners?

Over the past 5 years, what, in percentage terms, was the difference between the list price and the transaction price and how does this vary between the US and Europe ?

About the Survey

Interview methodology: The data has been collected via an internet-based questionnaire

Screening criteria: Respondents were screened to ensure that they were a market access professional employed in the pharmaceutical industry

Sample distribution: A total of 100 market access professionals (50 US-based; 50 Western Europe -based)

