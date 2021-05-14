Global Maritime Port Security Market Report 2021: Increasing Global Trade Coupled With Port Modernization Through Digital Technologies Driving Investments In Security Technology

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "A Dynamic Threat Landscape Propels the Global Maritime Port Security Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "A Dynamic Threat Landscape Propels the Global Maritime Port Security Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study is global, yet split into 7 regions: Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America. It includes the top 100 ports based on twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) handled, corroborated for 196 countries.

The shipping industry is responsible for about 90% of global trade by volume. Governments prioritize the safe and secure transportation of goods, including from land to sea at port sites, to ensure economic stability and growth.

Ports are regarded as national infrastructure and are both a potential terrorist target and an entry point for terrorists; still, persistent threats (the illegal movement of individuals, weapons, drugs, or other illicit materials) are often higher on the risk register than terrorism-related threats because they are more common and cause greater losses or damage to port operations. Concerns about persistent threats are primarily behind the push to enhance security technology at ports, with the West taking tougher stances on border control to stem the tide of illegal immigration.

This research assesses the global maritime port security market through the identification of market trends, drivers and restraints, key technologies, and main developments by region. An examination of notable projects and investments will identify areas of considerable growth and opportunities for security providers. The focus is on the land-side security of a port; the study excludes ship onboard security technologies, automatic identification systems, and vessel traffic services and systems.

Technologies include access control and identity management, C2, communication equipment, cybersecurity, data analytics and storage, fire equipment, screening and detection, surveillance, vehicles and platforms, personal protection gear, and managed services.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Maritime Port Security Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Findings

Market Overview

Legislative Overview

Future of Ports

Digital Transformation across Ports

Macro Trend Analysis of the Digital Evolution of Ports

Micro Trend Analysis of the Digital Evolution of Ports

Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions and Methodology

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Port Infrastructure Expansion Projects

Key Competitors

Competitive Environment

Strategic Imperatives for Suppliers

3. North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Analysis

4. Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Analysis

5. Latin America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Analysis

6. Middle East

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Analysis

7. Central Asia

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Analysis

8. Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Analysis

9. Africa

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Integrated Systems for Effective Security Operations

Growth Opportunity 2: Managed Services Business Model

Growth Opportunity 3: Cyber Security of Physical Security Systems

The Last Word: 3 Big Predictions

11. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82k8fj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-maritime-port-security-market-report-2021-increasing-global-trade-coupled-with-port-modernization-through-digital-technologies-driving-investments-in-security-technology-301291752.html

SOURCE Research and Markets