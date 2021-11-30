Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Markets Report 2021: Paperless Shop Floors Drive The Evolution Of Intelligent Machines In Process, Discrete, And Hybrid Industries

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the importance of MES, gaps within the market, trends, emerging pricing models, various distribution channels, factors driving and restricting growth within the market, and deep-dive competitor analysis based on existing market participants.

The increase in volume of data within a shop floor and the complexity of networking within a plant requires systems that make the flow of data easy to handle. Manufacturing Execution System (MES), is considered the heart of data within the process, discrete, and hybrid industries.MES is the layer of controller software that connects the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) with the actual production shop floor process. The true value of MES is that it offers complete interoperability, allowing shop floor information to be easily visible to the management team. Decisions are made that go back to the shop floor for instant implementation.

MES takes all the data from smart sensor, condition monitoring, as well as customer production orders and combines it into a readable dashboard view with details on what the cycle times and idle times are and how much energy is being used by the machines in the shop floor.As technology advances, software solution developers also progress in offering innovative solutions. This has led to firms suggesting that MES is not required anymore as a standalone solution.

As Internet of Things (IoT) offers to connect and obtain data from different resources within a plant, firms believe that IoT would be sufficient to manage and complete production. However, this is not the case, as the benefits and advancements of IoT are largely misunderstood.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the MES Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Total MES Market

MES Market - Scope of Analysis

Need for MES

Impact of MES

Gaps in MES

Market Trends

Impact of Advancements in Technology on MES

Emerging Pricing Models - MES

Segmentation

Regional Segmentation

End-user Industry Segmentation

Key Competitors

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Regional Impact Discussion

Impact of COVID-19

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitor Analysis

On-premises, Cloud, and Hybrid Software Deployment - MES

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Process Industry

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region

Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Discrete Industry

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region

Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hybrid Industry

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region

Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Investment Focus Areas

Growth Opportunity 1: Plug and Play Improves the Installation Process

Growth Opportunity 2: Intelligent Production Machines for Improved Productivity

Growth Opportunity 3: Emergence of Microservices Offering Advanced MES Features

7. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lstx6b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-manufacturing-execution-systems-mes-markets-report-2021-paperless-shop-floors-drive-the-evolution-of-intelligent-machines-in-process-discrete-and-hybrid-industries-301433927.html

SOURCE Research and Markets