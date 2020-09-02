Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Insights 2020-2025 - Fiscal Policies Formulated By Regional Financial Institutions To Keep Manufacturing Facilities Floating Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacturing Execution System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering (Software, Services), Deployment (On-premises, On-demand, Hybrid), Process Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences), Discrete Industry, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global manufacturing execution system market is expected to grow from USD 11.9 billion by 2020 to USD 14.5 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025.

A few key factors driving the growth of this market include increasing use of industrial automation in process and discrete industries, growing importance of regulatory compliance, fiscal policies formulated by regional financial institutions to keep manufacturing facilities floating amidst COVID-19 crisis, and low deployment cost of MES solutions.

Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), AVEVA plc (UK), Siemens AG ( Germany), Dassault Systemes ( France), SAP SE ( Germany), ABB Ltd. ( Switzerland), and Werum IT Solutions GmbH ( Germany) are among a few major players in the manufacturing execution system market.

Manufacturing execution system market for on-premise deployment to hold larger share during forecast period.

The manufacturing execution system market for on-premise deployment holds a larger share during the forecast period. The on-premises model enables manufacturers to host applications within the office premises. Unlike the on-demand model, the on-premises model is dedicated to only one organization. In this deployment type, the user has to bear the cost of purchasing and maintaining the software and infrastructure. It offers hosted services to a limited number of people within a firewall, thereby minimizing security concerns.

Manufacturing execution systems for discrete industry in automotive is expected to hold largest share during forecast period.

The manufacturing execution system market for automotive is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The intense competition in the automobile industry has led to an increase in innovations and technologies in automobiles. The automotive sector has been witnessing rapid changes in manufacturing technologies. Most of the functions such as inventory management, performance analysis, design process, and supply chain management, which are time-consuming when carried out manually, can be automated with the help of manufacturing execution systems.

APAC to witness highest CAGR in manufacturing execution system market during forecast period.

The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the manufacturing execution system market during the forecast period. The demand for manufacturing execution systems is very high in APAC for implementing the change from manual or legacy systems to automated systems. The MES market in China is expected to grow mainly due to the increasing number of manufacturing units in the country, which is expected to create huge demand for MES software. Another reason for the growth of the MES market in APAC is the increase in the number of manufacturing plants in various sectors such as automotive, textiles, power, and pharmaceuticals where manufacturing execution systems are in high demand. China and India are considered to be the growth engines for the MES market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary3.1 Introduction3.2 Pre-COVID-193.3 Realistic Scenario3.4 Pessimistic Scenario3.5 Optimistic Scenario 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Manufacturing Execution System Market4.2 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Offering4.3 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Deployment4.4 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Discrete Industry4.5 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Geography 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Fiscal Policies Formulated by Regional Financial Institutions to Keep Manufacturing Facilities Floating Amidst COVID-19 Crisis5.2.1.2 Need for Mass Production and Connected Supply Chain to Cater the Growing Population5.2.1.3 Low Deployment Cost5.2.1.4 Increasing Use of Industrial Automation in Process and Discrete Industries5.2.1.5 Growing Importance of Regulatory Compliance5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Investment and Running Costs Involved in Implementation and Upgrade of Manufacturing Execution Systems for Small-Scale Production5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding Benefits of Mes Solutions Among SMEs5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Integration with Solutions such as ERP and PLM5.2.3.2 Increasing Scope of Manufacturing Execution Systems in Raising Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Production5.2.3.3 Potential Application Base in the Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences Industry5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lockdown and Social Distancing May Restrict Commercial Trade Growth in Coming Months5.2.4.2 Complex Implementation5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Functions of Manufacturing Execution Systems5.4.1 Data Collection & Acquisition5.4.2 Dispatching Production5.4.3 Labor Management5.4.4 Maintenance Operations Management5.4.5 Movement, Storage, and Tracking of Materials5.4.6 Performance Analysis5.4.7 Process Management5.4.8 Resource Allocation and Management5.4.9 Dispatching and Production 5.4.10 Document Control 5.4.11 Operations Scheduling and Management 6 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Offering6.1 Introduction6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Offering6.3 Software6.4 Services 7 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Deployment7.1 Introduction7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Deployment7.3 On-Premises Deployment7.4 On-Demand Deployment7.5 Hybrid Deployment 8 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Process Industry8.1 Introduction8.2 Food & Beverages8.3 Oil & Gas8.4 Chemicals8.5 Pulp & Paper8.6 Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences8.7 Energy & Power8.8 Water & Wastewater Management8.9 Others 9 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Discrete Industry9.1 Introduction9.2 Automotive9.3 Aerospace & Defense9.4 Medical Devices9.5 Consumer Packaged Goods9.6 Others 10 Geographic Analysis10.1 Introduction10.2 Impact of COVID-1910.3 North America10.4 Europe10.5 APAC10.6 Rest of the World10.7 Impact of COVID-19 in RoW 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Ranking Analysis11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping11.3.1 Visionary Leaders11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators11.3.3 Innovators11.3.4 Emerging Companies11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Players)11.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Players)11.6 Competitive Scenario11.6.1 Product Launches & Product Upgradation11.6.2 Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Collaborations11.6.3 Others (Contracts, Agreements, and Awards) 12 Company Profiles12.1 Introduction12.2 Key Players12.2.1 Siemens12.2.2 Rockwell Automation12.2.3 SAP12.2.4 ABB12.2.5 Dassault Systemes12.2.6 Honeywell International12.2.7 Aveva12.2.8 Applied Materials12.2.9 Oracle 12.2.10 Werum IT Solutions12.3 Right to Win12.4 Other Key Players12.4.1 General Electric12.4.2 Emerson Electric12.4.3 MPDV12.4.4 Miracom12.4.5 Forcam12.4.6 Epicor Software Corporation12.4.7 42Q12.4.8 Eyelit, Inc.12.4.9 Tebis AG 12.4.10 Lighthouse Systems 12.4.11 IQMS 12.4.12 Throughput Consulting, Inc. 12.4.13 Agnis Software Corporation 12.4.14 iBASEt 12.4.15 Progea

