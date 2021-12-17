Global Managed Network Services Market Report 2021: Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, And Forecasts, 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managed Network Services Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global managed network services market to grow with a CAGR of 7.82% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The report on the global managed network services market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on managed network services market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.The report on managed network services market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global managed network services market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global managed network services market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Company Profiles

AT&T Inc.

BT Group Plc

CenturyLink (Lumen)

China Telecommunication Corporation Ltd.

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Colt Technology

Services Group Ltd.

DXC Technology Company

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methods1.3. Research Approaches 2. Executive Summary2.1. Managed Network Services Market Highlights2.2. Managed Network Services Market Projection2.3. Managed Network Services Market Regional Highlights 3. Global Managed Network Services Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Managed Network Services Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment Type3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Organization Size3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Managed Network Services Market 4. Managed Network Services Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Managed Network Services Market by Type5.1. Managed Local Area Network [LAN]5.2. Managed Virtual Private Network [VPN]5.3. Managed Wide Area Network [WAN]5.4. Managed Wi-Fi5.5. Managed Security5.6. Managed Monitoring 6. Global Managed Network Services Market by Deployment Type6.1. On-premise6.2. Cloud 7. Global Managed Network Services Market by Organization Size7.1. Large Enterprises7.2. SMEs 8. Global Managed Network Services Market by Application8.1. IT & Telecom8.2. BFSI8.3. Healthcare8.4. Manufacturing8.5. Government8.6. Retail & Consumer Goods 9. Global Managed Network Services Market by Region 2021-20279.1. North America9.1.1. North America Managed Network Services Market by Type9.1.2. North America Managed Network Services Market by Deployment Type9.1.3. North America Managed Network Services Market by Organization Size9.1.4. North America Managed Network Services Market by Application9.1.5. North America Managed Network Services Market by Country9.2. Europe9.3. Asia-Pacific9.4. RoW 10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Managed Network Services Market10.2. Companies ProfiledFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqd75j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-managed-network-services-market-report-2021-industry-analysis-trends-market-size-and-forecasts-2019-2027-301447272.html

SOURCE Research and Markets