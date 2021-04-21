Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Drug Market Report 2021: Key Players Will Struggle To Maintain Competitiveness - Better Efficacy And Rapid Onset Of Action Are The Most Pressing Unmet Needs

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Major Depressive Disorder - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MDD market is a crowded and competitive market with a large number of products available for the treatment of patients; the majority of which are available as inexpensive generics.

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is one of the most common psychiatric diseases worldwide, and is characterized by single or recurrent major depressive episodes (MDEs). MDD is only diagnosed if an MDE is not better explained by a psychotic disorder such as schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, schizophreniform disorder, delusional disorder, or other psychotic disorder, and if there is no history of hypomania or mania. The term unipolar depressive disorder is often used to distinguish MDD from depressive episodes that occur in conjunction with manic episodes, known as bipolar disorder.The products in the MDD market generally fall into four main categories: SSRIs, SNRIs, other types of antidepressants, and adjunctive therapies. The SSRI class of drug is widely considered the gold standard of MDD treatment and so is the most commonly used class of antidepressants. Key Highlights

Significant growth is expected in the MDD market from 2019 to 2029.

The publisher's anticipate that eight late stage pipeline drugs will launch over the forecast period. These are expected to be the main driver of growth in the MDD market across the 8MM.

The publisher expects Axsome Therapeutics' AXS-05 to become the top-selling drug in the MDD market with sales of $1.32B in 2029.

in 2029. Established and emerging players are aiming to develop antidepressants and adjunctive therapies with a broad range of different, novel MOAs that will enable them to compete in a highly crowded market space.

Opportunities are expected for pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs that target treatment-resistant patients, as well as products that improve remission rates and prevent relapses.

Key Questions Answered

What are the key MDD treatments in 2019?

When will the late stage pipeline products launch, and how will it affect drug sales and the overall MDD market in the 8MM?

Which unmet needs will remain unaddressed in the forecast period and what opportunities remain for pharmaceutical companies?

Scope

Overview of Major Depressive Disorder, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized Major Depressive Disorder therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in three patient segments ( Mild, Moderate and Severe) forecast from 2019 to 2029.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the Major Depressive Disorder therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for Major Depressive Disorder therapy. The most promising candidates in Phase III development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Major Depressive Disorder therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Major Depressive Disorder: Executive Summary1.1 MDD Therapeutics Market Will Grow to $7.9B by 20291.2 Key Players Will Struggle to Maintain Their Competitive Position1.3 Better Efficacy and Rapid Onset of Action Are the Most Pressing Unmet Needs in the MDD Market1.4 Novel Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs Will Be a Key Driver of Growth1.5 What Do Physicians Think? 2 Introduction 3 Disease Overview3.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology3.2 Classification3.3 Prognosis3.4 Quality of Life 4 Epidemiology4.1 Disease Background4.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities4.3 Global and Historical Trends4.4 Forecast Methodology4.4.1 Sources Used4.4.2 Sources Not Used4.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods4.4.4 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: 12-Month Total Prevalence of MDD4.4.5 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: 12-Month Total Prevalence of MDD by Severity4.5 Epidemiological Forecast for MDD (2019-2029)4.5.1 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of MDD4.5.2 Age-Specific 12-Month Total Prevalence of MDD4.5.3 Sex-Specific 12-Month Prevalent Cases of MDD4.5.4 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of MDD by Severity for Ages <_8 />4.6 Discussion4.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight4.6.2 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact4.6.3 Limitations of Analysis4.6.4 Strengths of Analysis 5 Disease Management5.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview5.2 KOL Insights on Disease Management 6 Competitive Assessment6.1 Overview 7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment7.1 Overview7.2 Rapid Onset of Action7.3 New Therapies with Better Efficacy7.4 Improved Safety Profiles7.5 Management of Patient Outcome Expectations 8 R&D Strategies8.1 Overview8.1.1 Novel MOAs8.1.2 Development of Adjunctive Therapies8.1.3 Digital Therapeutics8.1.4 Personalized Treatments/Biomarkers8.2 Clinical Trials Design8.2.1 Study Design8.2.2 Endpoints8.2.3 Placebo Response Rates 9 Pipeline Assessment9.1 Overview9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development9.3 Other Drugs in Development 10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Competitive Assessment 11 Current and Future Players11.1 Overview11.2 Deal-Making Trends 12 Market Outlook12.1 Global Markets12.1.1 Forecast12.1.2 Drivers and Barriers - Global Issues12.2 US12.3 5EU12.4 Japan12.5 Canada Companies Mentioned

Axsome Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics

AbbVie

Lundbeck

Takeda

Otsuka

Allergan

Janssen

Pfizer

Sage Therapeutics

Eli Lilly

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Biogen

Luye Pharma

GSK

Merck

AstraZeneca

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Click Therapeutics

Kao Health

Veeva Systems

Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f85r8a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-major-depressive-disorder-mdd-drug-market-report-2021-key-players-will-struggle-to-maintain-competitiveness---better-efficacy-and-rapid-onset-of-action-are-the-most-pressing-unmet-needs-301273852.html

SOURCE Research and Markets