Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market To Cross $5.2 Billion By 2026 - Dominated By Meggitt Sensing Systems, Rockwell Automation, GE Bently Nevada, Emerson Electric, And SKF

The Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market was valued at USD 3,092.2 million in 2020, and it is projected to be worth USD 5,246.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. All businesses across the world having crucial assets for manufacturing goods and services have been experiencing a rapid decline in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Industry Highlights

Operational equipment is responsive to many types of errors and faults, and it is, therefore, important to monitor minor and major changes in equipment by measuring parameters, such as vibration, temperature, voltage, current, pressure, flow, and many more.

This significance has pushed various verticals to take extra effort to protect their machinery. The main benefit of fault identification using condition monitoring includes; allowing personnel to take remedial action to avoid or reduce repair costs and increase machinery safety, thus increasing human safety.

The usage of predictive maintenance techniques in factories is expected to reduce the downtime by up to 50% and save between 10 to 40% on equipment maintenance expenses. Predictive Maintenance with reliance on condition monitoring offers measurement and analysis of physical characteristics, such as visual inspection, sound, temperature, or vibration.

Industries with well-maintained and reliable equipment are expected to be the ones that will be better positioned to respond to upcoming rise in demand of goods and services. Those companies that are using predictive maintenance in order to prepare for the recovery are expected to profit.

Multiple companies that have been shut down due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak need to adopt a condition monitoring equipment solution in place to prevent any failure of machinery when the operations resume and ensure any safety related concerns.

However, the short-term investment is required and the equipment for condition monitoring is very expensive. Moreover, the sensors of condition monitoring may not survive depending upon the environment and the machine exhibits unpredictable maintenance periods. Such factors challenges the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Transportation to Witness Significant Growth

Europe to Occupy a Significant Share

Competitive Landscape

Machine Condition Monitoring Market is moderately competitive with no firm having a very large market share. The companies enter into strategic partnerships to gain market power and market dominance.

March 2021 - Emerson Electric launched Rosemount 4390 series corrosion and erosion monitoring wireless transmitters with digital capabilities and integration with Plantweb Digital ecosystem.

