Global Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025 | Insights On Key Performing Segments And Market Forecast Through 2025 | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

The "Luxury Travel Market by Type, Consumer, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the luxury travel market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 1,232.77 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

Increasing disposable income is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as inconsistent service quality will challenge market growth.

The luxury travel market report is segmented by type (adventure, personalized, cruising and yachting, culinary, and others), consumer (domestic and international), and geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). Europe will be the leading region with 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany, France, and the UK are the key markets for luxury travel in Europe.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC - The company provides luxury travel across destinations around the world.

- The company provides luxury travel across destinations around the world. Absolute Travel Inc. - The company provides luxury travel by cruising across the globe.

- The company provides luxury travel by cruising across the globe. Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

Classic Journeys

Cox & Kings Ltd.

