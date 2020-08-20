Global Luxury Real Estate Brand REALM™ Launches "Leading Minds" Thought-Leadership Forums

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM™, the first brand agnostic, collaborative global real estate collective, is launching "Leading Minds," thought-leadership forums led by experts representing diverse industries for the benefit of the elite real estate professionals who comprise this unique membership-based community.

"Fostering personal and professional communities has never been more important than during these uncharted times," says REALM founder, Julie Faupel. "REALM is responding with weekly curated forums featuring content designed to inspire and connect our elite members while elevating their businesses to new levels."

The "Leading Minds" forums provide REALM members with access to actionable and undeniably powerful intelligence from sources at the top of their fields including: Ryan Estis, Don MacPherson of 12 Geniuses Podcast, Rush Jenkins and Klaus Baer from WRJ Design, Dr. Chris Thornberg of Beacon Economics, Katie Brockman of SANDOW Media , Dr. Christopher Suchy of the CASPR Group, Keith Mertens of Reification and David Friedman, former President and Co-Founder at Wealth-X and current Co-Founder of WealthQuotient.

On August 26 th, 2020, Abigail Posner, a member of REALM's board of Futurists and Director of the BrandUnit, Google's creative think tank for agencies and brands, leads a discussion about the definition of luxury today, where data meets human beings and humanizing technology, and how to get the most creative ideas out of ourselves and teams.

REALM's Faupel, a co-owner of Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates, has taken high-powered global networking to a new level with REALM by marrying patented technology and personal connections to luxury real estate brokers. Agents are matched through REALM which optimizes the unique experiences, lifestyles and passions of their high net worth clients who seek to buy or sell property. REALM collects, secures, and repositions that data and combines it with data from WealthX, Audience Acuity and more in service to clients' real estate goals.

Membership is highly selective and includes real estate professionals and industry leaders from the foremost firms in the world including Compass, Brown Harris Stevens, Strand Hill Properties, Richardson Properties, Hilton & Hyland, Slifer Smith and Frampton and Landvest. Members currently represent nine countries (United States, Canada, British Virgin Islands, Turks & Caicos, Mexico, Greece, Costa Rica, Scotland, Australia) and three continents ( North America, Europe, and Australia). The platform showcases over 1,000 listings, 55,000 clients and $4 billion in real estate.

About REALMREALM is the first-ever collaborative, lifestyle-matching venture in real estate that enables its member-agents to greater productivity and relationship enhancement through the power of data. Launched in 2019, REALM connects discerning clientele and their advisors through a patented matching platform and bespoke experiences customized to enhance relationships. REALM uses an "open" platform, which works with various CRMs to optimize members' client lists in a secure, encrypted environment. To learn more, go to https://www.realm-global.com.

