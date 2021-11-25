Global Lumakras Drug Clinical Insight & Sales Forecast Report 2021-2026: Market Opportunities In NSCLC Targeting Lumakras & Colorectal Cancer Targeting Lumakras

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lumakras Drug Clinical Insight & Sales Forecast 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report global Lumakras market contains information on the price, dosage and expected sales of the drug in different regions. In addition to this, it also provides information on the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacovigilance profile of Lumakras.

The report also provides insights on the recent clinical trials undergoing with the drug and predict the future market of the drug at a global level.

The global Lumakras market will follow trajectory path during the forecast period owing to the single product approval. In addition to this, researchers are also evaluating the role of Lumakras in other solid tumors as well in combination of other immunotherapeutic drugs, which will drive the growth of market.

North America particularly US is expected to dominate the global Lumakras market for next few years owing to increase in prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer and the presence of large pharmaceutical companies which actively indulge in research and development activities.

The rising burden of cancer and the increasing cancer mortality rates possesses an unmet need for the development of novel therapies in the management of cancer. Despite huge advancements in the field of cancer therapeutics, there has been no permanent cure of cancer till now. However, the advancement in the field of science and technology has led to the identification of potential targets which can be utilized in drug development process.

The identification of Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene homolog (KRAS) gene as well as its potential role in the pathogenesis and proliferation of cancer has shown to be boon in cancer therapeutics. The extensive research and development by the researchers has led to the discovery of novel KRAS inhibitors which are used in the management of rare ALK positive cancers. Till now, only one KRAS inhibitor has been approved for the management of non-small cell lung cancer.

Lumakras (Sotorasib) is first KRAS inhibitor developed by Amgen and was approved by FDA in May, 2021. Lumakras is a once-daily oral prescription medicine used to treat adults living with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery, and whose tumor has an abnormal KRAS G12C gene, and who have received at least one prior treatment for their cancer. The approval of Lumakras represents as one of the major revolution in the field of cancer treatment.

Owing to their favorable characteristics in management of NSCLC as well its high specificity and efficacy, it is expected that Lumakras market will witness high growth rates. As per report findings, it is expected that Lumakras market is expected to surpass US$ 1.5 Billion by 2026. This is due to the ability of Lumakras in overcoming the limitations of already conventional cancer therapies. Moreover, the drug Lumakras is not associated with side effects in comparison to conventional cancer treatments and also improved the survival rates in patients.

Although the market is poised to growth in coming years but several factors limits their growth in market. The high cost of cancer therapy is one of the major limiting factors which will restrict the growth of market in coming years. However, increasing initiatives by government and the pharmaceutical companies for the development of favorable reimbursement policies will help in lowering the cost of the therapy, thus reducing financial toxicity on patients.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Lumakras (Sotorasib) - First Approved KRAS Inhibitor Drug1.1 Market Overview1.2 Future Opportunity

2. Lumakras - Mechanism of Action

3. Lumakras - Structure, Description & Pharmacokinetics3.1 Chemistry & Physical Properties3.2 Pharmacokinetics

4. Role of Lumakras in NSCLC

5. Role in Lumakras in Solid Tumors

6. Lumakras - Commercial Aspects6.1 Overview & Patent Insight6.2 Dosage & Price Analysis

7. Lumakras - Supplementary Information7.1 Adverse Drug Reactions7.2 Drug Interaction7.2.1 Effects of Other Drugs on Lumakras7.2.2 Effects of Lumakras on Other Drugs

8. Lumakras Ongoing Clinical Trials8.1 Global KRAS Protein Inhibitors Clinical Trials8.2 Global Lumakras Clinical Trials

9. Clinical Development Trends by Regions9.1 US9.2 Rest of World

10. Companies Involved in Development of KRAS Inhibitors10.1 Amgen10.2 Boehringer Ingelheim10.3 Codiak Biosciences10.4 Cotinga Pharmaceuticals10.5 Eli Lilly10.6 Gilead10.7 Johnson & Johnson10.8 Mirati Therapeutics10.9 Merck10.10 Moderna10.11 Oblique Therapeutics10.12 Revolution Medicines10.13 Silenseed

