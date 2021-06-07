Global Low Density Polyethylene Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low Density Polyethylene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low density polyethylene market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Low density polyethylene (LDPE) is a thermoplastic polymer that is manufactured at a high pressure using the free radical polymerization process. It is a semi-rigid and translucent polymer with 4,000 to 40,000 carbon atoms. It is non-toxic, non-contaminating and resistant against impact, moisture, chemicals, tear and stress crack. Owing to these properties, it is widely used in the production of packaging, trash bins, floor tiles, shipping envelopes and dropper bottles. Moreover, its renewability and electrical insulating properties have resulted in the expanding application of the LDPE in several end use industries across the globe.LDPE is employed in the food and beverage (F&B) sector for packing meat products, snacks, baked goods, and dairy and frozen items. This assists in safeguarding these products from pathogens and environmental factors, thereby extending their shelf life as well as retaining their taste and nutrition value. Apart from this, it is utilized in the production of liners, tamper-evident packaging and several other products. It is also employed in the pipes and fittings industry, owing to its low water absorption and plasticity.

Moreover, LDPE-based compounds are used to insulate materials for sheathing telecommunication wires and cable applications. Furthermore, due to the rising environmental concerns, the demand for LDPE is escalating as it is non-toxic and renewable, and can also be recycled under certain conditions. Additionally, the burgeoning construction and automotive industries are anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global low density polyethylene market to reach a value of US$ 44.8 Billion by 2026. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Borealis AG, Braskem SA, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Lone Star Chemical, Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S., Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc. (TPRI), LG Chem Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation and Qatar Petrochemical Company. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global low density polyethylene market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global low density polyethylene industry?

Which are the popular feedstocks in the industry?

What are the key application segments in the industry?

What are the major manufacturing processes in the industry?

What are the price trends of PET bottles?

What are the various stages in the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global low density polyethylene market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global low density polyethylene market?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a manufacturing plant?

How is low density polyethylene manufactured?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Properties4.3 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Low Density Polyethylene Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process5.5 Market Breakup by Feedstock5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast5.9 SWOT Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Strengths5.9.3 Weaknesses5.9.4 Opportunities5.9.5 Threats5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Raw Material Procurement5.10.3 Manufacturing5.10.4 Distribution5.10.5 Export5.10.6 End-Use5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.11.4 Degree of Competition5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes5.12 Price Analysis5.12.1 Key Price Indicators5.12.2 Price Structure5.12.3 Margin Analysis 6 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process6.1 Autoclave Method6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Tubular Method6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Feedstock7.1 Natural Gas7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Naphtha7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Others7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Film and Sheets8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Extrusion Coatings8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Injection Molding8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 North America9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Low Density Polyethylene Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Raw Material Requirements10.3 Manufacturing Process10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Structure11.2 Key Players11.3 Profiles of Key Players11.3.1 BASF SE11.3.2 Dow Chemical Company11.3.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation11.3.4 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.11.3.5 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)11.3.6 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)11.3.7 Borealis AG11.3.8 Braskem SA11.3.9 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC 11.3.10 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. 11.3.11 Lone Star Chemical 11.3.12 Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S. 11.3.13 Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc. (TPRI) 11.3.14 LG Chem Ltd. 11.3.15 Formosa Plastics Corporation 11.3.16 Qatar Petrochemical CompanyFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35oeso

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-low-density-polyethylene-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301306144.html

SOURCE Research and Markets