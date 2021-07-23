Global Long-Term Care Market | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-term care market is poised to grow by USD 0.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-term care market is poised to grow by USD 0.56 trillion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The report on the long-term care market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for long-term care from the aging population.

The long-term care market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing need to prevent infections and ensure patient safety as one of the prime reasons driving the long-term care market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The long-term care market covers the following areas:

Long-Term Care Market SizingLong-Term Care Market ForecastLong-Term Care Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Abri Health Care Services LLC

Atria Senior Living Inc.

Capital Senior Living Corp.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.

Extendicare Canada Inc.

Genesis Healthcare Inc.

Home Instead Inc.

Kindred Healthcare LLC

Life Care Centers of America Inc.

Sunrise Senior Living LLC

