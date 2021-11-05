Global Logistics Market Report 2021, Featuring Key Players C.H. Robinson Worldwide, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Ceva Holdings, United Parcel Service And FedEx Corp.

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics Market Report 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advancements in technology coupled with growing awareness regarding the benefits offered by supply chain management solutions among shippers bode well for the market growth.

In addition, the proliferation of e-commerce and consequent need for multi-channel distribution is aiding the logistics market worldwide. These factors are expected to contribute towards 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2021 - 2029. On the contrary, the limited workforce of truck drivers remains a major concern for roadway transportation and logistics service providers and their shippers.This report analyzes the global logistics market in terms of mode of transportation, logistics model, and geography. Based on mode of transportation, the global logistics market is segregated into roadway logistics, waterway logistics, railway logistics, and airway logistics. Similarly, on the basis of logistics model, the global logistics market is segregated into 1PL (Party Logistics), 2PL (Party Logistics), 3PL (Party Logistics), and other (4 PL etc). The geographical distribution of the global logistics market considered in this study encompasses regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The report offers strategic insights into the global logistics market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2019 to 2029. The research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on mode of transportation, logistics model, and cross-sectional study across different geographies. In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the key industry participants, their SCOT (Strength, Challenges, Opportunities, and Weaknesses) analysis, market positioning, and recent developments. Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes: An overview of the global logistics industry

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive sub-markets within the global logistics market

Qualitative assessment tools such as market drivers, challenges and future prospects, value chain, and attractive investment proposition.

Focus on each level of market segmentation based on product approvals, launch, and current and anticipated market dynamics.

A general overview of the industry structure

Company profiles highlighting key information about the major players operating in the global logistics market

Market competition scrutiny tools such as market share analysis, fractal map, etc.

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global logistics market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2019 to 2029, keeping in mind the above mentioned factors.

The prevailing trend towards omni-channel distribution, especially in e-commerce, has had positive impact on the growth of the overall logistics market. Roadway logistics covering logistics by trailer, truck-trailer, flatbed truck, refrigerated truck, and lorry tank among others represented the largest segment in the global logistics market in 2019. The segment accounted for over 40% of the overall logistics market revenue in the same year (2019). The trend shall prolong and the segment is presumed to hold on to its leading position by 2029. Investments made by the government's, especially in emerging economies for the development of road infrastructure and ensure connectivity between rural and urban areas has been instrumental in driving roadway transportation. In addition, benefits offered in terms accessibility, reliability, flexibility of operations, and service makes roadway a preferred mode of transport across the globe. In terms of volume, waterway logistics led the overall logistics market worldwide and is expected to remain the dominant segment by 2029.

In 2020, Asia Pacific represented the largest logistics market worldwide followed by North America and Europe respectively. The region accounted for over 40% of the global market revenue in the same year. China represents the largest individual logistics market in the region and worldwide. The proliferation of the e-commerce sector has a positive impact on the growth of the logistics market in Asia Pacific as all e-commerce companies are striving to develop robust supply chain management, in terms of logistics and warehouse services. With the growing trend towards near-shoring and reshoring, the manufacturers are now relocating their manufacturing facilities back to the U.S. This has resulted in an increase in volumes of freight and need for efficient supply chain management. Thus, North America is presumed to witness strong growth during the forecast period 2021 - 2029. Company Profiles

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Ceva Holdings LLC

United Parcel Service Inc.

FedEx Corp.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Kenco Group

Americold Logistics LLC.

UTi Worldwide Inc.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

XPO Logistics Inc.

