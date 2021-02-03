Global Logistics 4.0 Market Report 2020: Focus On IoT, Augmented And Virtual Reality, Blockchain, & Artificial Intelligence

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics 4.0 - Outlook of the most Promising LPWAN IoT Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores the market opportunities for solutions based on new technologies (IoT, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, artificial intelligence) in supply chain management and logistics.It describes the major industry players and their business models as well as the main market trends. Estimates for the size of the connected logistics market is also provided in the study:

breakdown by connectivity technology

breakdown by use case

breakdown by region

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Definitions and concepts

3. IoT technologies for logistics3.1. IoT technologies for connecting every object3.2. Cellular technologies3.2.1. 2G, 3G, 4G3.2.2. The development of 5G: Massive IoT and URLLC3.3. LPWAN technologies3.4. Satellite technologies3.5. Identification technologies3.6. Short-range technologies3.7. Automatic Identification System (AIS)3.8. Emerging technologies in logistics3.8.1. Autonomous trucks3.8.2. Blockchain for logistics3.8.3. Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)3.8.4. Robotics in logistics3.8.5. Drones

4. Use cases4.1. Use case descriptions4.1.1. Parcels4.1.2. Shipping containers4.1.3. Pallets and carts4.1.4. Forklift trucks4.1.5. Ships4.1.6. Trains4.1.7. Aeroplanes4.1.8. Trucks4.2. Summary of key use cases4.3. Outdoor logistics4.4. Indoor logistics

5. Ecosystem5.1. The connected logistics value chain5.2. Supply-side players5.2.1. Equipment manufacturers (Case studies: Michelin Solutions, Traxens)5.2.2. IT solutions and platform providers (Case study: Siemens)5.2.3. Vehicle manufacturers5.2.4. Telecom operators (Case studies: Vodafone, AT&T)5.3. Demand-side players5.3.1. Logistics operator and transport company strategies (Case studies: Maersk, DHL, CMA CGM)5.3.2. Strategies used by industry players and other asset owners (Case studies: Schneider Electric, Groupe PSA - GEFCO, Lufthansa Industry Solutions, Toyota Material Handling)

6. Market dynamics6.1. Major themes in the future of logistics6.2. Drivers and barriers to development of connected logistics6.3. Opportunities for logistics players

7. Market evaluation7.1. The connected logistics market by technology7.2. The connected logistics market by use case7.3. The connected logistics market by region

Companies Mentioned

