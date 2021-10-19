Global LNG Midstream New-Build And Expansion Projects Outlook 2021-2025 By Type And Segment, Development Stage, Key Countries

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Midstream New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2025 - Transmission Pipelines Dominate Global Midstream Project Starts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The "Global Midstream New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2025 - Transmission Pipelines Dominate Global Midstream Project Starts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, 1,174 upcoming midstream projects are expected to start operations during the 2021 to 2025 outlook period. Of these, 1,073 represent new build projects and 101 are expansions of existing projects.

In the midstream sector, the trunk/transmission pipelines segment is expected to witness the start of operations of the highest number of projects globally with 509 during the 2021-2025 period. Liquids storage and gas processing segments follow with 276 and 146 projects, respectively.

Global midstream projects count by type, and development stage that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025

Global midstream projects cost by type, region, segment, and key countries during the period 2021-2025

Global midstream projects capacity additions by type, segment, and key countries during the period 2021-2025

Details of major LNG liquefaction, LNG regasification, pipelines, liquid storage, gas processing, and gas storage projects that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered: 1 Table of Contents1.1 List of Tables1.2 List of Figures 2. Global Midstream New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook, 2021-20252.1 Key Highlights2.2 Midstream Projects Outlook by Type and Segment2.3 Midstream Projects Outlook by Development Stage2.4 Midstream Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Region2.5 Midstream Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries 3. LNG Liquefaction Projects Outlook3.1 LNG Liquefaction Projects Outlook by Type3.2 LNG Liquefaction Projects Outlook by Development Stage3.3 LNG Liquefaction Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries3.4 LNG Liquefaction Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries3.5 Major LNG Liquefaction Projects 4. LNG Regasification Projects Outlook4.1 LNG Regasification Projects Outlook by Type4.2 LNG Regasification Projects Outlook by Development Stage4.3 LNG Regasification Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries4.4 LNG Regasification Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries4.5 Major LNG Regasification Projects 5. Pipelines Projects Outlook5.1 Projects Outlook by Pipeline Type5.2 Pipeline Projects Outlook by Development Stage5.3 Pipeline Projects Length Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries5.4 Pipelines Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries5.5 Major Pipelines Projects 6. Liquids Storage Projects Outlook6.1 Liquids Storage Projects Outlook by Type6.2 Liquid Storage Projects Outlook by Development Stage6.3 Liquids Storage Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries6.4 Liquids Storage Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries6.5 Major Liquids Storage Projects 7. Gas Processing Projects Outlook7.1 Gas Processing Projects Outlook by Type7.2 Gas Processing Projects Outlook by Development Stage7.3 Gas Processing Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries7.4 Gas Processing Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries7.5 Major Gas Processing Projects 8. Gas Storage Projects Outlook8.1 Gas Storage Projects Outlook by Type8.2 Gas Storage Projects Outlook by Development Stage8.3 Gas Storage Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries8.4 Gas Storage Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries8.5 Major Gas Storage Projects 9. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ythjo1

