Global Live Cell Imaging Market Report 2020-2025: Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 2.8 Billion By 2025 From USD 1.8 Billion In 2020

The Global Live Cell Imaging Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2025 from USD 1.8 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the Forecast Period.

Live cell imaging is an important analytical tool used to study living cells. Imaging systems such as microscopes and high-content screening systems are used in live cell imaging. These techniques are an integral part of a wide range of applications, such as cell biology, neurobiology, pharmacology, developmental biology, and drug discovery. Unlike other techniques that provide details on the current state of cells, live cell imaging helps investigate the dynamic processes in living cells.The market for live cell imaging is driven primarily by the factors such as the growing adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, rising incidence of cancer, growth in research funding, and rising government funding in regenerative medicine research. However, high cost of high-content screening systems will hinder the overall adoption of live cell imaging systems and thereby restrain market growth in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Data2.2 Market Size Estimation2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation2.4 Assumptions for the Study2.5 COVID-19 Health Assessment2.6 COVID-19 Economic Assessment2.7 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economic Scenario2.8 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economic Scenario of the Live Cell Imaging Market

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Live Cell Imaging Market Overview4.2 APAC: Live Cell Imaging Market, by Application (2019)4.3 Live Cell Imaging Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities4.4 Regional Mix: Live Cell Imaging Market4.5 Live Cell Imaging Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of High-Content Screening Techniques in Drug Discovery5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Cancer5.2.1.3 Growing Availability of Research Funds5.2.1.4 Rising Government Funding in Regenerative Medicine Research5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of High-Content Screening Systems5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets5.2.3.2 Applications of Hcs in Personalized Medicine5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Maintaining Cell Viability and the Cellular Environment in Cell Cultures5.2.4.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Live Cell Imaging Market

6 Industry Insights6.1 Introduction6.2 Industry Trends6.2.1 Rising Focus of Market Players on Advanced Product Launches6.2.2 Growing Adoption of Label-Free Technologies6.3 Supply Chain Analysis6.4 Value Chain Analysis

7 Live Cell Imaging Market, by Product & Service7.1 Introduction7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Live Cell Imaging Product & Service Market7.3 Instruments7.3.1 Microscopes7.3.1.1 Broad Applications and Emerging Technologies Have Resulted in the Growing Demand for Microscopes7.3.2 Standalone Systems7.3.2.1 Standalone Systems Provide In-Depth Image Analysis of Live Cells at a Faster Rate-A Key Factor Driving Market Growth7.3.3 Cell Analyzers7.3.3.1 Players Offer a Wide Range of Cell Analyzers to Satisfy End-User Demands7.3.4 Accessories7.3.4.1 Accessories Find Wide Use in Live Cell Image Analysis7.4 Consumables7.4.1 Reagents7.4.1.1 Reagents Have Widespread Usage in Life Sciences due to Their Application in Various Research Activities7.4.2 Assay Kits7.4.2.1 Repeat Purchase of Assay Kits-A Key Driver for Market Growth7.4.3 Media7.4.3.1 Development of New and Advanced Technologies Has Resulted in an Increased Demand for High-Quality Media in Biomedical Research and Processing7.4.4 Other Consumables7.5 Software7.5.1 Technological Advancements in Image Acquisition-A Key Driver for Market Growth7.6 Services7.6.1 Availability of a Wide Range of Services and Growing Number of Initiatives by Key Players to Drive the Services Market 8 Live Cell Imaging Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Live Cell Imaging Applications Market8.3 Cell Biology8.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer to Drive Growth in the Cell Biology Application Segment8.4 Stem Cells8.4.1 Importance of Stem Cell Research Has Boosted Investments in this Area8.5 Developmental Biology8.5.1 Growing Research in Developmental Biology-A Key Driver for Market Growth8.6 Drug Discovery8.6.1 Use of Hcs Cell-Based Assays Has Grown in Drug Development Studies

9 Live Cell Imaging Market, by Technology9.1 Introduction9.2 Time-Lapse Microscopy9.2.1 Growing Number of Cell-Based Research Activities Will Drive the Demand for Time-Lapse Microscopy9.3 Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (Fret)9.3.1 Growing Advancements in Fluorescent Materials and Probes Will Increase the Adoption of Fret Technology9.4 Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching (Frap)9.4.1 Advancements in Confocal Microscopy Will Support the Market Growth for Frap9.5 High-Content Screening (Hcs)9.5.1 Increasing Drug Discovery Research to Drive the Growth of this Market9.6 Other Technologies 10 Live Cell Imaging Market, by End-user10.1 IntroductionTable 45 Live Cell Imaging Market, by End-user, 2018-2025 (USD Million)10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Live Cell Imaging End-User Market10.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies10.3.1 Increasing R&D Activities and the Patent Cliff of Various Blockbuster Drugs to Increase the Demand for Live Cell Imaging Products Among Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology CompaniesTable 46 Live Cell Imaging Market for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, by Country, 2018-2025 (USD Million)10.4 Academic & Research Institutes10.4.1 Rising Focus of These End-users on Strengthening Their Own Drug Discovery Research Programs to Drive Market GrowthTable 47 Live Cell Imaging Market for Academic & Research Institutes, by Country, 2018-2025 (USD Million)10.5 Contract Research Organizations10.5.1 Growing Outsourcing of R&D Activities by Pharmaceutical Companies to Drive the Demand for Live Cell Imaging Systems Among Contract Research OrganizationsTable 48 Live Cell Imaging Market for Contract Research Organizations, by Country, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

11 Live Cell Imaging Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Competitive Situation and Trends12.2.1 Product Launches12.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations12.2.3 Acquisitions12.2.4 Expansions

13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles13.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition & Methodology13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping13.2.1 Stars13.2.2 Emerging Leaders13.2.3 Pervasive Companies13.2.4 Emerging Companies13.3 Market Share Analysis13.4 Company Profiles13.4.1 Danaher Corporation13.4.2 Carl Zeiss Ag13.4.3 Nikon Corporation13.4.4 Olympus Corporation13.4.5 Perkinelmer Inc.13.4.6 Sartorius Ag13.4.7 Biotek Instruments, Inc.13.4.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific13.4.9 Etaluma, Inc. 13.4.10 Cytosmart Technologies 13.4.11 Nanoentek Inc. 13.4.12 GE Healthcare 13.4.13 Bruker Corporation 13.4.14 Becton, Dickinson and Company 13.4.15 Merck KGaA 13.4.16 Keyence Corporation 13.4.17 Logos Biosystems (Aligned Genetics Inc.) 13.4.18 Nanolive Sa 13.4.19 Sony Biotechnology Inc. 13.4.20 Phase Focus Ltd.

